ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cabaret Away Tonight At Deer Head Inn

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhso7_0g9GXbel00
Photo by Lana 1991

By Thomas Kwan

Broadway Cabaret Series is coming to the historic Deer Head Inn, bringing the talented performers from New York City to your local tavern.

The Broadway Cabaret Series, run by The Pocono Center For The Arts, continues to bring live entertainment to patrons at the Deer Head Inn. This event is hosted and produced by Producing Artistic Director Stephen DeAngelis. The Mainstage Concert Series will have some of New York's most talented performers showing off their skills in a cozy and intimate setting.

If you want to catch the Concert Series, its returning on Monday, June 13, at 7 PM with performers such as:

  • Elisabeth Evans | Once The Musical, The Sound of Music
  • Tari Kelly | Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Boy From Oz, Show Boat
  • Alex Nee | Once The Musical, Cabaret
  • Eugene Gwozdz | Returning Musical Director/Accompanist

About Pocono Center For The Arts

According to the Pocono Center For The Arts website biography,

"The Pocono region is in need of a center where theater groups can rehearse and perform, artists have more locations to exhibit their works, art educators can teach in classes with proper supplies and facilities, other non-profit art organizations can be housed, and the community and tourists can be entertained and experience the works of local and national artists. Founders Skip Scheetz and Richard Spezzano have had extensive experience in the Arts. They are committed and determined to build the Pocono Center for the Arts and hope that you will join them in this important and exciting endeavor."

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 7 PM

Location: 5 Main St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327

Cost: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Resorts hoping for 'staycationers' this summer

HAWLEY, Pa. — Waking up with a cup of coffee and a view, you don't have to travel very far for a taste of the lakeside life. "A lot of people come to us from the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area, and those who find us tend to come back, so we're hoping this year people discover us even though we're right down the street," said Justin Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality, which operates three hotels in the Lake Wallenpaupack area – Silver Birches Resort, Settlers Inn, and Ledges Hotel.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

LGBTQ+ campground opens in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD, Pa. — While it may not look like it now, the campsites at Camp Out Mt. Nebo near East Stroudsburg are booking up fast. "Our season is booking up already, and we see the booking increasing as we go further into the summer already. It's pretty crazy. For our first season, it's pretty good," said owner Steven Louden.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Noxen is ready for the Rattlesnake Round Up

NOXEN, Pa. — The food stands and carnival rides are set up for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company's biggest fundraiser — the annual Rattlesnake Round Up. "This is the one that counts," said Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCormack. "This is the one that keeps us open, puts the gas in the trucks, and lets us put the wet stuff on the red stuff."
NOXEN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Food Truck Festival Returns on June 18!

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents the return of the Nazareth Area Food Truck Festival!. The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC), proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, is pleased to announce the return of their annual food truck festival on June 18th! The festival will take place on Belvidere Street in Nazareth and will feature live music and great food from the Lehigh Valley’s favorite local food trucks and eateries.
NAZARETH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Agostini Bakery closes after over 100 years

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Agostini Bakery, a landmark in Old Forge, has closed its doors for good after over 100 years. The owner of the bakery, Robert Agostini, posted on the bakery’s Facebook page that due to circumstances beyond their control, the business officially closed its doors permanently on Monday, June 13. The […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Carnival on the Mountain in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's carnival time in another part of Lackawanna County. Carnival on the Mountain is a fundraiser for the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company. There are tons of homemade food including chicken wings, potato pancakes, and tacos. Kids could also try out a variety of rides...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cabaret#Art#Tavern
Newswatch 16

Car smashes into Poconos antique shop

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a sight no business owner ever wants to see — a vehicle through the front of their store, but for Frank Micele, the nightmare came true when a car smashed into his antique shop on Main Street in Stroudsburg. "I had crystal. I had...
STROUDSBURG, PA
pennbets.com

Wind Creek Bethlehem OK’d To Reduce Slots On Casino Floor By 655

Wind Creek Bethlehem is the latest Pennsylvania casino to win state approval to reduce the number of slot machines on its gaming floor as part of adaptation to the post-COVID era. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday granted the large casino’s request to pare down its number of authorized...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

What is drying up beer taps across the Lehigh Valley?

The flow of beer to some Lehigh Valley watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter, owner of Willow Street...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
sauconsource.com

Motorcycle Ride, Family Event Will Benefit Young St. Luke’s Patients

The rumble of motorcycles cruising into Springtown, Pa., on the afternoon of June 26 will announce the arrival of the 2022 Caring for Kids charity ride, which benefits St. Luke’s Pediatrics Department for the sixth consecutive year. The event is sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Bikers Against...
CHARITIES
Pocono Update

NEPA Ballet and Dance School Prepares for First Performance

After a long road and despite many challenges, this Friday, NEPA Ballet will be holding its first ever performance at the Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg. The performance begins at 6:30 PM. Admission is $25 for anyone over the age of 12 and $18 for children 12 and under. Tickets will be available upon entry to the theatre. Dancers from ages 3-16 will be performing in this showcase exhibition. In total, there are 22 pieces of ensemble/ solo performances by the students.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
pikecountycourier.com

DVE-News/TV reporters go on location at Pike County Humane Society

DVE-News/TV reporters were out beating the pavement again and went on location to the new Pike County Humane Society in Shohola, PA. They were met by board members Allyson Gillinder, Christine Cahill, Mrs. Sproul and Stacy O’Connell. The reporters began asking questions, and all board members responded. They said...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
4K+
Followers
262
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy