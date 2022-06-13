Cabaret Away Tonight At Deer Head Inn

Photo by Lana 1991

By Thomas Kwan

Broadway Cabaret Series is coming to the historic Deer Head Inn, bringing the talented performers from New York City to your local tavern.

The Broadway Cabaret Series, run by The Pocono Center For The Arts, continues to bring live entertainment to patrons at the Deer Head Inn. This event is hosted and produced by Producing Artistic Director Stephen DeAngelis. The Mainstage Concert Series will have some of New York's most talented performers showing off their skills in a cozy and intimate setting.

If you want to catch the Concert Series, its returning on Monday, June 13, at 7 PM with performers such as:

Elisabeth Evans | Once The Musical, The Sound of Music

Tari Kelly | Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Boy From Oz, Show Boat

Alex Nee | Once The Musical, Cabaret

Eugene Gwozdz | Returning Musical Director/Accompanist

About Pocono Center For The Arts

According to the Pocono Center For The Arts website biography,

"The Pocono region is in need of a center where theater groups can rehearse and perform, artists have more locations to exhibit their works, art educators can teach in classes with proper supplies and facilities, other non-profit art organizations can be housed, and the community and tourists can be entertained and experience the works of local and national artists. Founders Skip Scheetz and Richard Spezzano have had extensive experience in the Arts. They are committed and determined to build the Pocono Center for the Arts and hope that you will join them in this important and exciting endeavor."

Date: June 13, 2022

Time: 7 PM

Location: 5 Main St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327

Cost: Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.