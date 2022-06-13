ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COMMENTARY: Wish lists

By admin
theonefeather.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much potential in the Tribe. We hear it all the time. From our kids to our land, we realize that the future could hold great things for the generations to come. I once, actually more than once, heard our representatives talk about how we “plan ourselves to death”....

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

Related
theonefeather.com

Tribal Council Rep. Teresa McCoy investigated by Ethics Review Committee

An ethics investigations report has found there was ‘probable cause’ that Big Cove Rep. Teresa McCoy committed a Code of Ethics violation during an incident that occurred on Nov. 3, 2021. The EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Office of Internal Audit and Ethics conducted this investigation following...
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee women seeking name change for Clingman’s Dome

For thousands of years, the area in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park called Clingman’s Dome was known to Cherokee people as Kuwahi (“mulberry place”). Two Cherokee women are starting the process to change the name back to its roots. Lavita Hill and Mary “Missy” Crowe, both...
CHEROKEE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Rep. Pless bullies his way over local leaders

“Arrogant.” “Out of control.” “Power hungry.”. I’ve heard all these words — and worse — used to describe Rep. Mark Pless, R-Haywood since he’s filed two bills in the state legislature that would drastically change local politics and municipal powers in Haywood County.
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee police chief resigns

After just shy of a year on the job, Cherokee Police Chief Josh Taylor announced June 13 that he would resign from the post. “It has been my honor to serve my community and the people I care so much about,” Taylor said in a statement. “We have accomplished a lot of great things this past year, but it is time for new adventures. I appreciate all of you and thank you for your understanding.”
CHEROKEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census#The Qualla Boundary#The Tribal Council
theonefeather.com

LEGAL NOTICES

Estate File No. EST 22-062 In the Matter of the Estate of Kimberly Elaine Parton. All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent...
CHEROKEE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Walk in their shoes: Event raises awareness for elder abuse

For the tenth year in a row, people will gather in towns across Western North Carolina on the evening of June 15 to raise awareness about elder abuse. “We are walking simultaneously as a region in awareness and support of older adults and encouraging folks to become more aware of elder abuse and what they need to do if they suspect it,” said Sarajane Melton, director of the Area Agency on Aging for the Southwestern Commission Council of Governments.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city leaders approved funding for the Hilliard Flats development. The development will consist of 80 micro housing units and community space. The developer applied for the city’s land-use incentive grant and, in return, allocated 16 of the apartments as affordable. The affordable units...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

CLASSIFIEDS

Classified listings are FREE of charge for all items under $25,000. You can message your listings to us on Facebook or email them to Scott at scotmckie@ebci-nsn.gov. 2 Studio Apartments, 1person/wifi, tv, water, electricity, trash pickup. Background check, easy access. In Dillsboro. (828)421-5914. 6/22. Baileyton Celebration is seeking Native American...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Police Commission reviews updates for patrol officers

Most of the Thursday, June 9 meeting of the Cherokee Police Commission was spent with Captain Gene Owl of the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD). Captain Owl was there on behalf of Captain Carrie Wade, and he provided a quick update on the CIPD. “We are going to get Axon,...
CHEROKEE, NC
Mountain Xpress

ACS preschool parents taken off-guard by price hike

Like many Asheville parents, Sophie Mullinax loved sending her 4-year-old, Hazel Mullinax-Wilson, to the Montessori program at Asheville Primary School. When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December to shut the school permanently after the 2021-22 academic year, her family was disappointed. But they were pleased to receive an email May 4 saying the preschool at Lucy S. Herring Elementary School had a spot open for Hazel.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Reminds Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

June is the start of hurricane season and while Buncombe County may not be on the coast, we feel the indirect impacts of hurricane season every year. Most often, WNC is hit by heavy rainfall and high winds which can cause power, water, and gas outages, disrupt transportation, and pollute drinking water. The Emergency Preparedness Team at Buncombe County Health and Human Services has developed an arsenal of helpful resources and tips to make sure Buncombe residents are prepared for and stay safe during hurricane season this year.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Why Small NC Mountain City is Taking on Nation’s Largest Hospital System

A small mountain city is challenging the nation’s largest hospital system in court. Brevard officials say that, after years of community complaints and declining medical care, they saw no other option. “Somebody’s got to be first,” said Mack McKeller, Brevard city attorney. On June 3, attorneys from...
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,350.00 in cash, for Lot 16A, Hampton Springs, PIN#7575-72-0410, containing 0.72 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2046, Page 609, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 15e.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

Juneteenth events scheduled for Asheville and other areas across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Juneteenth is just around the corner and several events have been planned to kick off the weekend celebration. June 19 signifies a now-federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrating African-American culture. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Madisonville couple scorched by solar panel loan

In February, 28 solar panels were installed on Ernie and Sharon Villalobos's roof, however, they were not turned on. After months of trying to get answers, the couple called 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare to try and get help. They were desperate at the time because they said no one from the solar company answered their messages.
MADISONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy