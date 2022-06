An elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking his fields, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Carter, who had been hunting in mountainous terrain in dangerously high temperatures, was dehydrated and had suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good health. He was transported to Baptist Health Corbin.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO