First off, what are these amazing prizes Play MPE is sponsoring?. The first-place winner of the American Songwriter Song Contest will receive a full-service music promotion distribution campaign worth up to $4,000 to promote their winning song or a future release of their choice. Their music will be sent to verified industry tastemakers around the world, plus additional marketing including a dedicated email to Play MPE’s global marketing lists. These lists reach 39,000+ music industry professionals in radio, music media, A&R, sync, and more. The second and third place winners will also receive packages worth up to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively to promote their winning song.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO