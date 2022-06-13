ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Railroad Crossing & Country Fair Day coming to Mendota

By Jun 13, 2022
Mendota Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – The Annual Railroad Crossing & Country Fair Day will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both sides of Eighth Street on the grounds of Union Depot Railroad Museum and the Breaking the Prairie Museum. The Mendota Museum & Historical Society is...

mendotareporter.com

Central Illinois Proud

GALLERY: Bay View Gardens hit by storm damage overnight

BAYVIEW GARDENS, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm struck Bayview Gardens overnight and caused significant damage. We’ve collected videos and photos to show you the extent of it. Thursday morning just after 2:00 A.M., a strong storm swept through the village of Bay View Gardens in Woodford county. “It...
BAY VIEW GARDENS, IL
starvedrock.media

Summer Fun Fest Returns In Big Way To Oglesby

Oglesby is about to dive head first into summer. The city's annual Fun Fest returns Thursday and runs through Sunday. There's live music, a beer garden, a carnival, town-wide garage sales, a vendor show and a party in the park. Oglesby Summer Fun Fest wraps up Sunday night with fireworks.
OGLESBY, IL
macaronikid.com

Rockin’ at River Rhapsody Concerts in Batavia

It’s time to rock out along the Riverwalk as the much-loved River Rhapsody concert series returns to downtown Batavia. The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series begins on Wednesday, June 15, and continues into August. This concert series features a variety of lively and eclectic musical acts that are sure to strike a chord regardless of one’s taste in music.
BATAVIA, IL
thefirstward.net

SciTech’s closing was utterly unnecessary

God, I loved that place! To give my wife a break, I’d pack my then two young boys into that well-worn green Dodge Caravan and we’d head down to that hands-on museum on Benton Street to spend another glorious wintery Sunday morning. We’d generally have the place to ourselves and they’d run from exhibit to exhibit completely enthralled with all the possibilities.
starvedrock.media

Venue At Center Of Outdoor Music Debate In Peru Gets Noise Ordinance Ticket

How late is too late for live outdoor music when located near a neighborhood?. Peru police were called out to Riverfront Bar & Grill late Saturday night for a loud music complaint. They ended up ticketing 24-year-old Colton Cinotto of Peru for a noise ordinance violation. Live music at the...
WSPY NEWS

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

A boom in Chicagoland warehouse construction could cut costs for consumers

Mega-warehouses are sprouting up across Chicagoland, an unprecedented boom that shows no sign of slowing down. Retailers and other product distributors stand ready to pack the vast buildings with goods, feeding the appetite for ever-faster deliveries to online customers, and developers say they can barely keep up with demand. Distributors...
MINOOKA, IL
walls102.com

Bridge work in Ottawa begins Tuesday

OTTAWA – Repairs to the Illinois 23/71 Bridge will begin on Tuesday. Work will consist of removing and replacing the bridge expansion joints, deck slab patching, and structural repair. One lane will remain open during the $2.6 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by fall. Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
OTTAWA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

2022 Classic Car Show is geared up for Father’s Day Weekend in downtown Naperville

Above / Downtown Naperville Classic Car Show returns from 9AM to noon along Jackson Avenue to kick off Father’s Day Weekend. Weather permitting—and noting all the hoopla regarding the whimsy and wit displayed among 16 pick-up truck sculptures now on exhibit throughout downtown Naperville— another attraction featuring up to 100 vintage and classic cars is set to welcome visitors from 9AM to noon Sat., June 18.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Storms overnight knock out power in the Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. — Thunderstorms that rolled through the Peoria area around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, initially knocked out power for several thousand residents. As of 9:45 a.m.: Just over 194 Peoria County residents were without power; in Tazewell County, 38 residents were in the dark; 79 customers in Woodford County were without power, and 24 residents in McLean County were without power.
PEORIA, IL
WGN TV

Strong T-Storm in Ogle County

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ogle County through 1015 PM CDT... At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forreston, or 8 miles north of Polo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ogle County, including the following locations... Adeline and Leaf River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Mendota Reporter

Disney's 'Frozen JR.' playing at MHS auditorium June 24-25

MENDOTA – Disney’s “Frozen JR.” is playing at the Mendota High School auditorium for two performances, Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for ages 8-18 performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaption.
MENDOTA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Farm machinery pulling anhydrous ammonia tank rolls over near Marengo

Fire officials say no injuries were reported after farm machinery pulling an anhydrous ammonia tank, which can be highly hazardous, rolled over near Marengo on Monday. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 4:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Kishwaukee Valley Road and Oleson Road in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts […] The post Farm machinery pulling anhydrous ammonia tank rolls over near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.

