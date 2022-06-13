ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Staffing Issue Created An Hour-Long Wait To Check-In To Twin Cities Hotel

By Ken Hayes
MIX 108
MIX 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I guess you can add this to the list of things that I never thought would happen. The labor shortage is obviously a real thing, as we deal with issues in lots of ways. The service industry has been hit especially hard. That must have been the case when we tried...

mix108.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

From its butter-yellow exterior to its wide plank flooring, this quintessential Linden Hills cottage is full of charm. The main floor features a sun-filled living room with a new gas-burning fireplace and atrium doors. This leads to the front yard, a delightful separate dining room with a window seat, an updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash and pantry, a cozy office and the owner's suite with a freshly updated 3/4 bath.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Construction Underway on Maple Grove’s Main Street

Main Street Construction in Maple Grove to Last Until Fall. It is said there are two seasons in Minnesota – winter and construction. And just as Maple Grove’s Main Street starts to get busier, so does the work around it. Construction to improve Main Street has officially begun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company

Desk attendants and caretakers working for the Twin Cities’ largest residential property management company announced their intent to unionize on Wednesday, joining the groundswell of labor organizing that’s rippling through the service sector. If successful, the union could include more than 250 First Service Residential employees stationed at dozens of developments across the Twin Cities […] The post Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Showing People How Beautiful These Cultures Are’: Owamni Celebrates Historic Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are known as the Academy Awards of food, and a local restaurant just took home a top honor. Owamni, by the Sioux Chef, was named Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Awards in Chicago Monday night. The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food. “We’re still here, you know. Our people are here, our ancestors are proud tonight, because we’re doing something different,” co-owner Sean Sherman said in his acceptance speech. That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
MINNETONKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Twin Cities#Us Bank#Hotel Room#Disney World
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s A Mess’: Gas Station Owners Struggling As Prices Rise

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers. The sign is up, the pumps are in, and the shelves are soon to be stocked at a yet-to-open Amaco in Lakeville. Rick Bohnen is a second generation owner – he owns two stores in south Minneapolis – and soon he’ll be pumping out the business here in the south metro. He says it’s pretty tough to open with prices this high. So it’s not just consumers struggling,...
LAKEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
MIX 108

Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Adorable Beaver Babies

The beavers at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley are now the newest parents at the zoo. Lately we've heard all different kinds of stories happing at zoos in the Midwest. Just last month the Minnesota Zoo announced that the rare Amur Tiger, Dari had rare tiger babies that were just as cute as ever.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Prepare for dangerous heat on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is going to be a scorcher in the Twin Cities with dangerous heat across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and the heat index will top out near 103. An excessive heat warning is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the metro with areas to the south and east in a heat advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy