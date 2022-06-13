ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL Officials, Agents Believe Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Released

By Brandon Little
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is in an awkward spot. NFL members believe the former Heisman winner will eventually be released.

Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are in a similar place in terms of needing to ship off a quarterback. Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are both essentially waiting to be shipped to their next teams, or cut, as many around the league believe.

“The majority of the people to whom I spoke for this story believe both players will likely end up being released. A couple of people thought Garoppolo might still draw trade interest, provided an acquiring team could work out something to knock down the salary or spread it out over a couple of years.”

ESPN interviewed league executives, coaches, and agents on what they thought would happen with the two quarterbacks who are looking for new starts. The lead consensus around the league believes that both players will eventually be released, and be able to sign with any team.

Garoppolo is the more expensive option, in the final year of his contract he is a $26.9 million cap hit. Mayfield will be playing on the fifth-year franchise tag worth $18.8 million.

It may take an eventual camp injury for either quarterback to be moved, if one does not take place that is when the release likely happens. Both the 49ers and the Browns would need to eat money on a trade involving either quarterback to another team.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Mark FarmDogg
3d ago

these teams shouldn't be giving out big contracts to players they dont wanna pay. release them, but pay them what there owed.

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

