June 28 election will be highly unusual

The fate of a proposal to add three more cabins to Woodland Pond, a continuing care retirement community located in a remote corner of the Village of New Paltz, may hinge upon a site plan from 2007 — more than a year before the project was even approved. This draft site plan is important because the settlement of a lawsuit brought by environmentalists over how this massive project could impact a significant wetland contains references to “the April 2007 site plan,” yet there was no copy of that version in Village records. Local resident Daniel Schniedewind has produced what is claimed to be that very plan, which could be used to determine just how close to the wetland new cottages may be built. In the meantime, Michelle Gramoglia, CEO and president of the nonprofit, has begun offering concessions including curtailing the use of pesticide sprays and eliminating a lawn for one of the proposed cottages.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO