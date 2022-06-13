June 28 election will be highly unusual

Whoever heard of two candidates running in two elections for two different districts on one day? County executives Pat Ryan of Ulster County and Marc Molinaro of Dutchess County will both be doing just that. The election on June 28 will be twofold. It’ll be an election to fill...
Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
The Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that a Primary Elections for enrolled members of the Democratic and Republican party will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and poll sites throughout the County will be open 6am to 9pm. Orange County will be participating in Early Voting...
Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
Two fellow Democrats are now set to compete with Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan in an Aug. 23 primary for the redrawn 18th Congressional District. Filing petitions for the race before Friday's deadline were Aisha Mills, a Democratic strategist and cable news host and pundit who moved to Newburgh from Brooklyn two years ago; and Moses Mugulusi, a state financial examiner from the village of Florida.
KINGSTON – A group of seven residents of the City of Kingston has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Steven Noble challenging his signing of a deed on December 15, 2021, despite a Supreme Court justice ruling that the mayor had no authority to do so. The deed signed by...
Charges against twelve members of a million-dollar local drug-selling organization were announced early Wednesday afternoon at the Ulster County sheriff’s office by state attorney general Letitia James. Nine Ulster County residents were among those charged in the takedown. Authorities said that the local drug-trafficking enterprise was headed by Christopher Pulichene, who obtained the drugs from suppliers in a number of western and southern states.
NEWBURGH — Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey, and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident which occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:. “Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore,...
Have you been dreading heading into the Department of Motor Vehicles, the wait time, the lines, and the appointments? Information still can seem a bit unclear as to whether or not you need an appointment at the DMV for transactions. Apparently there are instances where you can complete a transaction on a walk-in basis, but not at all the DMV's.
Has a gun show planned for this Father’s Day weekend at the Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties been canceled? The town government says it has been, and the promoter says it hasn’t been. The cancellation had been announced last week, at least partly as a result of recent...
Angela Urbina-Medina this week announced her resignation from the role of superintendent of the New Paltz Central School District, just two years after she took the helm and helped steer the district through the COVID-19 pandemic. She will officially leave her position on Thursday, June 30, the official end of the 2021-22 academic year.
They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775. The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.
OFA ACTIVITIES FOR WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY. For many years, OFA has provided older adults and caregivers with resources to protect themselves from scams and elder abuse. The extent of elder abuse is difficult to measure. About 260,000 older adults are victimized in New York State each year, but may more cases go unreported or undetected. With World Elder Abuse Awareness Day taking place on June 15th, OFA Friendship Centers are hosting a series of presentations to help older adults advocate for themselves, as well as provide caregivers with key information on protecting the people for whom they care.
Twelve residents are facing charges relating to an alleged drug operation that flooded the Hudson Valley and Capital regions with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine pills and artificial Xanax pills. According to two indictments unsealed Wednesday in Ulster County Court the dozen, which included residents of Saugerties, Kingston, New Paltz, Wappingers Falls...
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Flag Day, memorializing the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress, is memorialized each year by veteran organizations across the country. In the Town of Poughkeepsie, the VFW Post 170 held a solemn ceremony to retire three previous flags flown at the post, by burning them.
The fate of a proposal to add three more cabins to Woodland Pond, a continuing care retirement community located in a remote corner of the Village of New Paltz, may hinge upon a site plan from 2007 — more than a year before the project was even approved. This draft site plan is important because the settlement of a lawsuit brought by environmentalists over how this massive project could impact a significant wetland contains references to “the April 2007 site plan,” yet there was no copy of that version in Village records. Local resident Daniel Schniedewind has produced what is claimed to be that very plan, which could be used to determine just how close to the wetland new cottages may be built. In the meantime, Michelle Gramoglia, CEO and president of the nonprofit, has begun offering concessions including curtailing the use of pesticide sprays and eliminating a lawn for one of the proposed cottages.
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Second Judicial Department has ordered former Poughkeepsie High School Principal Phee Simpson reinstated. A statement from the school district issued on Wednesday said it “welcomes Dr. Simpson back to the district and looks forward to her contribution to the progress of the last three years.”
For some local residents, it seems like just yesterday that the Dutchess Mall in Fishkill was the place to be in the Hudson Valley; with tons of stores, eateries, a movie theater, and more. I remember the days when that was the hot spot for kids to trick-or-treat safely in the area.
SAUGERTIES — The gun show is back on. Or at least that's what its operator is planning as town officials mull whether to shut down an event that is becoming controversial in Saugerties. Last week it was revealed that the gun show scheduled for the Kiwanis Ice Arena on...
POUGHKEEPSIE – New York Attorney General Letitia James recently filed a lawsuit against a predatory towing company, known as Bobby’s Towing, and its owner and operator, Robert Scores, for repeatedly cheating and harassing hundreds of New Yorkers in Poughkeepsie. The lawsuit alleges that for years Mr. Scores engaged...
Comments / 1