The 45-year-old father says he had to undergo a life-saving surgery after learning he was misdiagnosed for years. He says surgeons had to remove 9.875-inch tumor from his body after he was misdiagnosed with diverticulitis. He experienced stomach aches and told the doctors that it ‘felt like he was dying.’ Unfortunately, the medical personnel reportedly told him that it was only diverticulitis and gave him antibiotics, which made things even worse. “One of the doctors commented on how remarkable my tumor was. They couldn’t figure out how I wasn’t dead already.” the 45-year-old man said.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO