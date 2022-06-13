ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Ripped J. Lo After She Said Her Miami Halftime Show Was 'The Worst Idea In The World'

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, FL, was so iconic that J. Lo landed a Netflix documentary on the whole process.

The movie, Halftime, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last week, and fans slammed the pop star online after an alleged scene of the singer finding out she was sharing the stage with Shakira.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl,” she said, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Back when the performance began, it was well-respected to have two Latina headliners onstage, and it was something the performers made sure to share in their message during the concert.

Lopez held up the Puerto Rican flag, and Shakira represented her Columbian roots.

The concert created a lot of heat onstage, and we're now learning that it wasn't all sunshine as it seemed during their press junkets off stage... Fans weren't too excited about the artists' comments.

One Twitter user posted a video and said it was a blessing that she was on that stage. Others are saying Shakira carried the show.

"Upon review of the halftime show, I absolutely agree with J Lo, it should've just been Shakira," another user said.

One social media follower wrote that she didn't even have enough songs to make a whole Super Bowl performance on her own.

But it wasn't all against J. Lo. Some of her fans agreed with her, saying she does have enough hits. One person on the app replied to this tweet.

"She does though. Her catalog is 20 [years] worth of music and a lot of top 10s," he responded. Other fan base accounts were even comparing the singers' songs' popularity.

Just before the show went live, Lopez posted a picture with her colleague on Instagram.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud#GirlPower#SuperBowlLIV#SBLIV" she wrote in the caption.

The documentary comes out to the public on Netflix tomorrow, so we'll keep an eye on her journey.

Narcity USA

Ex Scientologist Leah Remini Blasted Tom Cruise & Warned About Being 'Fooled' By His Charm

Tom Cruise's new movie Top Gun: Maverick is raking in praise and cash at the box office, and that's not sitting well with many former members of the Church of Scientology. Leah Remini took to her social media over the weekend to call out Cruise for his strong links to the group, which has been accused of using harmful practices to control and exploit its members. Cruise has been Scientology's most famous face for decades, and Remini herself was also once part of the Church. However, she has since left it and has spent the last few years trying to expose it through her own TV series.
