Group protesting demolition of building in South Bend

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617) Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday – 1 to 8 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Community...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Indiana’s first tiny house veteran village. Mishawaka’s “Troop Town” tiny homes would serve as transitional housing for homeless veterans and provide mental health and employment services to residents. Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and other...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From 5 P.M to 8 P.M. tonight, the second annual Battle of the Badges; Burger Battle is taking place at Howard Park, in support of Recover Michiana Fest. Clay Fire Department’s Chief, Timm Schabbel, is facing off against last year’s winner, St. Joseph County Sherriff,...
A resolution urging the passed of “common sense gun reform” was passed by the South Bend Common Council Monday evening. The resolution was approved 6-to-1 urging lawmakers in Washington and other higher forms of government to pass new gun reform laws. The only councilor to vote against it...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews were out in big numbers on Wednesday working to restore power to residents in Cass County. As of Wednesday evening, there are still roughly 1700 Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) customers without power, about half as many as there were when the day started.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the grand opening of the 160 Driving Academy at their South Bend campus on June 15 will happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The academy, which will train over 35,000 students across 130 schools this year, will attempt...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It Is far from the biggest business in South Bend, but on Tuesday it was called the best in its field. A company called EVS (Emergency Vehicle Seating) held groundbreaking ceremonies on a site in the vicinity of Pine and Edison to mark the start of construction on a new $6 million, 50,000 square foot facility.
NILES, Mich. -- According to the city of Niles, the following two cooling centers have opened to the public for relief from hot temperatures over the next several days. 6/15: Open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. YMCA, 905 North Front Street. 6/14: Open until 9 p.m. 6/15: Open from...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A large fight that involved approximately 25-30 juveniles has prompted the city of Mishawaka to implement new rules and security measures at the Merrifield Pool. Mishawaka Police were called to the pool Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. for a large fight. There were approximately 25-30 juveniles fighting...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A local plant shop has announced a once-a-year rare plant sale scheduled to take place on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Botany Shop, located at 909 Portage Avenue. Hundreds of different rare plants will be available for purchase,...
WARSAW — A Plymouth man was recently arrested after hitting a motorcyclist with a rented SUV and leaving the scene. Raymond J. Connolly, 55, 2550 N. Michigan St. No. 112, Plymouth, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness with a vehicle, a class B misdemeanor.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Chicago Avenue in Goshen will be closed between Wilkinson Street and Denver Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m., and the closure will last until Friday morning. The closure stems from the Goshen Water & Sewer Department repairing a sewer main on Chicago Avenue. Construction will require...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, friends and family came together to remember 28-year-old Dionte Williams. Dionte Williams was killed in a shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments last week in South Bend. His death marked the second deadly shooting of June, and police are still looking into who may...
A South Bend man was charged after allegedly calling 9-1-1, verbally abusing call staff. Police say that they first arrived to a business on South Michigan Street on Sunday. That’s where they found Tosh Mason, who had been continually calling dispatch. They say that they warned Mason about misusing...
Planning a road trip along US-12 Heritage Trail in Michigan? Awesome Mitten contributor Aaron Cruz shares his experience and suggestions to help you plan your own Michigan road trip itinerary!. Editor’s Note: This article was originally written during the summers of 2016 and 2017. It has been updated for accuracy....
No running, no diving, and definitely no fighting. Chaos reigned Tuesday evening, Police were called Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka and found 25-30 kids inside and outside the facility fighting. Pool staff told them that they were shot by airsoft guns, one juvenile was cut down his arm after he punched through the window of a door.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As crews continue to restore power across Michiana, several businesses in Goshen are still feeling the heat. “Our power went off and can’t get nobody out there to fix it,” Goshen resident Delmas Davis says. And for folks like Josh Wakeman, who manages Goshen...
Comments / 0