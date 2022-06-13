ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverleaf, TX

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family's home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy's bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff's office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn't yet known.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

47 cats rescued from ‘sweltering heat’ inside vehicle at Minnesota rest stop

HARRIS, Minn. — Animal rescuers worked with police in Minnesota to rescue dozens of cats from a vehicle at a rest stop. The Animal Humane Society said in a news release that the 47 cats had been living in the vehicle with an owner for an extended period. AHS said that an additional 14 cats were surrendered to a separate rescue organization before its rescue on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cloverleaf, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
KRMG

OBN K9 intercepts 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl

OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ is back at it, and this time she helped intercept 8 kilos of cocaine and 3 kilos of fentanyl being trafficked through Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Facebook post. The post reads:. OBN K9 ‘Trixie’ recently intercepting 8 Kilos of Cocaine...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

‘Anchorman’ actor David Koechner arrested in Ohio on OVI charge

“Anchorman” actor David Koechner was arrested in southern Ohio earlier this month on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired, authorities said. Koechner, 59, told authorities he was driving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to a Comic Con event in Huntington, West Virginia, when he was pulled over by state troopers at 1:47 a.m. EDT on June 4, WJW-TV reported.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boy#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#The Associated Press
KRMG

Kentucky court delves into use of cell phones for tracking

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — A sharply divided Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that police violated a robbery suspect's constitutional protections by accessing his cellphone without a warrant, calling use of the phone as a tracking device “profoundly invasive." In the 4-3 decision, the court’s majority said...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

QuikTrip opens first Colorado location

Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone, a town just north of Denver, Thursday. In addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said announced plans last year to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama. Also last year, QuikTrip announced plans for its first Oklahoma City location...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to casino revenue

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers' habits says that may no longer be the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Florida high school grad accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida high school graduate is Harvard-bound this fall after accomplishing a rare feat: being accepted into every Ivy League college. According to CNN, 17-year-old Ashley Adirika learned in the spring that she had been accepted into the eight prestigious universities, which include Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania. The then-Miami Beach Senior High School senior took to her computer on Ivy Day – when the schools reveal which students have been admitted – and discovered acceptance letters from all of them, she told the news outlet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
KRMG

Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
RED LODGE, MT
KRMG

Montana's largest city restarts water plant after flood

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana’s largest city has re-started its water plant after shutting it down amid record flooding that’s caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities. The city of Billings had asked residents to conserve water because it was down to...
BILLINGS, MT
KRMG

STD rates explode among Oklahoma’s senior citizen population

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in...
KRMG

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana — (AP) — Just three months ago, the Yellowstone region like most of the West was dragging through an extended drought with little snow in the mountains and wildfire scars in Red Lodge from a year ago when the area was hit by 105-degree Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) heat and fire.
RED LODGE, MT
KRMG

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court,...
KRMG

Race factors into Dem runoff for Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Democratic primary battle for Georgia secretary of state – the top elections official in a critical swing state – may come down to questions about how party faithful view diversity and the representation of Black women. State Rep. Bee Nguyen, the...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy