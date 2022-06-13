ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Original ‘Scream’ Cast Reacts to Neve Campbell’s ‘Scream 6’ Exit: She’s the ‘Center’ of the Franchise

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Scream fans were delighted when Paramount announced a sixth entry in the franchise , but the news came with a caveat: Neve Campbell wouldn't be coming back.

In June 2022, the Party of Five alum, who played Sidney Prescott in all five previous Scream movies, revealed that she exited the project over a salary dispute . “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she told Us Weekly in a statement. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream . I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

The Canada native noted that it was a “very difficult decision to move on” from the beloved horror franchise. "To all my Scream fans, I love you," she continued. "You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The first Scream film debuted in 1996 and also starred Drew Barrymore , Courteney Cox , David Arquette and Skeet Ulrich . After three sequels and a decade-long break, the franchise returned to the big screen in January 2022 with a fifth slasher simply titled Scream . It marked the first installment in the series that wasn't directed by the late Wes Craven, but several of the original cast members — including Cox, Arquette and Campbell — returned for the flick.

Arquette, for his part, was happy to reunite with everyone for the movie — including his ex-wife, Cox, whom he met on the set of the original Scream . “It’s great when you know people really well and you get to act opposite them,” he told Us in January 2022 of working with the Friends alum. “There’s just little stuff about them in general as people, so it makes it really comfortable. And, you know, they say, like, 80 percent of communication is nonverbal. So, the more you know someone, obviously you’re gonna have advantages.”

The fifth Scream — spoiler alert — featured the death of Arquette's character, Dewey Riley, but it left the door open for Campbell and Cox to return. After the Skyscraper actress announced she wouldn't come back, one of her newer costars weighed in to express support for her decision.

“I absolutely respect her for that," Jasmine Savoy Brown , who made her Scream debut in the 2022 film, told Variety that June. "I think that it’s hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all. If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more — whether that’s a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank — if she can walk away, I support that.”

Keep scrolling for more reactions to Campbell's exit from the sixth Scream movie.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
David Arquette
AOL Corp

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in badass first look at 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is about to kick some major vampire butt in Netflix's Day Shift. Netflix released a first look at the upcoming film as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase. Day Shift stars Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski both worked on the John Wick films, and in the first look, they talk about bringing the thrills of John Wick to the blood-spattered world of vampires.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Original Film#Film Star#Paramount
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne’s Grandkids: Meet Their Granddaughters

The Osbournes continue to grow in numbers! In May 2022, Kelly Osbourne announced that she was expecting her first child, two months after her brother Jack Osbourne, shared the news that he and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly captioned the social media post announcing her and DJ Sid Wilson’s baby. “To say that I’m happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
Variety

Faith Hill Says Filming Sexy ‘1883’ Bathtub Scene With Tim McGraw ‘Was Tough’

Click here to read the full article. Faith Hill will never forget one of her earliest auditions. She read for director Anthony Minghella for 2003’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on the new episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I had been on a few readings, but nothing like that.” Not that she didn’t do her homework beforehand. “I worked my tail off to be prepared for that,” Hill said. “Because for me, personally, I thought I have got to prove...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy