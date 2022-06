SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The owners of a South Sioux City RV dealership are facing more fraud charges. Prosecutors in Dakota County, Nebraska have filed a total of 72 new charges against Douglas and Shara Bras, charging them separately with 18 new counts of theft by deception and 10 new counts of unlawfully selling a motor vehicle without a VIN, as well as other charges.

