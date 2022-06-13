Southcoast Health Wound Care Center Earns National Recognition

*Opinion* This letter was shared with us from a group of concerned local educators. This started out as a New Bedford Voc Maternity and Paternity leave issue. However, after being told that the district had decided they “did not wish to reopen negotiations over the terms and conditions of parental leave …, because it does not have a bargaining obligation at this time,” it became clear that this is a public school system issue as a whole. Right now public school teachers at Voc, New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Fairhaven public schools offer no paid time off when welcoming a child into their family. Voc specifically allows women to use any accrued time off over an 8-week period unless they can provide a doctor’s note for additional four weeks. If an individual does not have enough accrued sick time they would have to go unpaid or come back to work much earlier than a medical professional would advise. Voc only offers 20 days of use of accrued sick time to new fathers, any same-sex parents that are not the birthing parents, and adoptive parents which is not very progressive.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO