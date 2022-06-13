ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Southcoast Health Wound Care Center Earns National Recognition

By Michael Silvia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthcoast Health officials announced today that the Wound Care Center at St. Luke’s Hospital is a 2022 recipient of the Center of Distinction Award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including...

