How a national lifeguard shortage could impact your summer fun

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people head to pools and beaches there’s growing...

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
What is a medical pedicure? This treatment will get your feet summer ready

For the past few years, I’ve heard about medical pedicures, also known as a medi pedi, and I’ve been intrigued. When it comes to my nails, I’m usually a DIY girl since trips to the nail salon are expensive, plus the level of cleanliness is variable to say the least. Like most people, I’ve been to salons where the environment looks less than sanitary. When you’re not sure how well the tools they use on you are sterilized, or if they are at all, you can easily open yourself up to a nasty infection. So when I heard that you could get a pedicure that’s actually done at a podiatrist's office, I was ready to go.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Cancer sun sign: Personality traits, love compatibility and more

As a fourth sign of the zodiac and the first water sign in the celestial lineup, Cancers are known for being in tune with their often powerful emotions. They're ruled by their intuition and gut feelings — which often prove to be trusty compasses. The word “Cancer” translates from...
ASTRONOMY
Extreme heat impacting nearly 100 million in the US

A new round of severe weather and brutally hot temperatures will affect nearly 100 million Americans. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the heat wave and explains which parts of the country will see the worst of it this week.June 15, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
