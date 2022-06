Fans of the sport had so much to cheer on the past four weekends after the CrossFit Semifinals came to a conclusion. We had some incredible highlights such as the surge of newcomers, some historical ones like the retirement of Sam Briggs, and others not so nice to remember such as the much-preventable Scott Panchik injury. Here are 10 highlights we think made the 2022 CrossFit Semifinals this year one of the most memorable to date.

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO