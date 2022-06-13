ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Carson Daly delayed getting MRI for back pain due to panic attacks

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Carson Daly needed to address his chronic lower back pain, but he couldn’t bring himself to get a magnetic resonance imaging test, a crucial first step. The TODAY co-host shared on Monday that the main reason for his reluctance was his generalized anxiety disorder, which had him fearing the...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
TODAY.com

Carson Daly’s son is his mini-me in new pic: ‘Father-Son time’

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, is most definitely his mini-me. The TODAY co-host just shared the cutest photo with his lookalike son, and the resemblance is remarkable. In the sweet snapshot, Carson wraps his arms around the 13-year-old as they pose in front of a gorgeous backdrop. From their slight smiles and warm eyes to their awesome manes, the father-son duo definitely have a lot in common.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Carson Daly
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Pain Medicine#Pain Management#Mri#Mtv#Lenox Hill Hospital
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

NBC News' Richard Engel reveals six-year-old son Henry's incurable genetic condition has 'taken a turn for the worse', saying little boy has developed 'uncontrolled shaking and stiffness' and had to spend six weeks in hospital

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update about his six-year-old son Henry's condition, saying he spent six weeks in the hospital after developing uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son has Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy