Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music star Toby Keith announced over the weekend...

Popculture

Toby Keith Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith shared some shocking news with fans on Sunday. The "As Good As I Once Was" singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. He still looks forward to performing for fans, but his planned performance at the Ohio State Fair was canceled. "Last fall I...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis Could Take ‘Months’ to Heal, Experts Say

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber promised he was going to be taking some time to “rest and relax and get back to 100 percent” after he said Ramsay Hunt syndrome left his face half paralyzed. Experts tell Rolling Stone that his full recovery may take months and that it’s “unusual” for someone as young as Bieber to receive such a diagnosis. Experts Rolling Stone spoke with said it is a condition that is more typical for those in their 40s to 60s. Bieber first posted a video on Friday sharing an update on his health after canceling several shows,...
CELEBRITIES
Sheinelle Jones
Toby Keith
#Stomach Cancer
Entertainment
Country Music
Health
Celebrities
Singer Jon Batiste, 35, Shares More Details About His Secret Wedding With His Wife, Author Suleika Jaouad, 33, During Her Cancer Battle; ‘It Was A Very Deep Time In Our Lives’

Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste, 35, and author Suleika Jaouad, 33, secretly got married in an intimate cermeony in February right before Jaouad had a bone marrow transplant to treat her leukemia. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. Symptoms vary depending on the type of leukemia, but general symptoms for...
CELEBRITIES
Tyler Perry says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was ‘wrong in no uncertain terms’

Tyler Perry is speaking publicly for the first time about the moments following Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars earlier this year. Smith hit Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Pinkett Smith has long been open about her hair loss due to alopecia. At the time, Rock declined to file charges and the next day Smith apologized to Rock in an Instagram post. On April 8, the Academy's board of governors banned the “King Richard” star from attending the Academy Awards — and any academy-related events and programs — for the next 10 years.
CELEBRITIES
Lucas Adams Says Goodbye to DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Viewers should prepare for Tripp to say goodbye to Salem again as Lucas Adams leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES for the second time. Although the young actor admitted to Soap Opera Digest that he “was definitely more prepared for it” this time around, the decision still surprised him.
CELEBRITIES
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can dance! See her moves to Doja Cat in new video

Move over Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, there's a new talent in the family!. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, is showing off her dance moves in a new video, released by Hamilton Evans Choreography. In a series of edited clips showing various groups of dancers performing to Doja Cat's "Vegas," Jolie-Pitt can be seen leading one such group in a black Beatles t-shirt and black track pants.
THEATER & DANCE
Kelly Clarkson Delivers Knockout Rendition Of The Ray Charles & Willie Nelson Hit, “Georgia On My Mind”

GOOSEBUMPS. Kelly Clarkson always comes through with fantastic country covers on her show, but this might just be my favorite one yet. For a segment of Kellyoke a couple weeks back, she performed a knockout version of the all-time classic, “Georgia On My Mind.” She has the most incredible vocals, and I really don’t think there’s a song out there she couldn’t sing… seriously, I need a Kelly country covers album like I need oxygen. “Georgia On My Mind” was […] The post Kelly Clarkson Delivers Knockout Rendition Of The Ray Charles & Willie Nelson Hit, “Georgia On My Mind” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE

