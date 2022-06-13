Matt Carpenter Recaptures Old Form With Historic Start to Yankees Career

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two homers and seven RBI against the Cubs on Sunday, adding to his historic run through his first 10 games with the Yankees

NEW YORK — When Matt Carpenter arrived to the ballpark on Sunday morning, he began prepping for another day on the bench, his eighth game in a row outside of the starting lineup.

When Gleyber Torres was scratched, feeling under the weather leading up to first pitch, Carpenter's number was suddenly called, the veteran's first opportunity to play the field in pinstripes.

Carpenter didn't just play formidable defense at third base in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, enjoying his first roll call at Yankee Stadium, the lefty put together a career performance at the plate, continuing his historic start to his Yankees career.

In an 18-4 victory over Chicago, Carpenter went 3-for-4, reaching base four times, hammering two long home runs to right field and driving in a total of seven runs.

With two more home runs to his name since joining the Yankees, Carpenter has now nailed six homers in his first 10 games with New York. That unprecedented start with his new club makes Carpenter just the second player since 1900 to smack six long balls within his first 10 games with a team.

Trevor Story also accomplished that rare feat during his first 10 games with the Rockies back in 2016.

Carpenter's seven RBI matched a career high, something the 12-year vet hasn't accomplished since July 20, 2018, a game in which he slugged three homers in a Cardinals uniform (also against the Cubs). That day was part of a stretch where Carpenter whacked eight home runs in a six-game span, something Yankees starter Jameson Taillon recalled on Sunday.

"I don't really have words for it," Carpenter said after the blowout victory, New York's 11th win in their last 12 games. "I obviously feel good at the plate. Got my swing where I want it and I'm just trying to go out and execute, win a pitch, win pitches, taking a pitch at a time and just trying to have good at-bats and I've been able to put a couple of good swings on some balls here lately."

Carpenter is best known for his extended career in St. Louis, an 11-year stretch where the bearded slugger built a reputation as a versatile infielder with plenty of pop from the left side. He was a three-time All-Star with the Cardinals, producing a handful of seasons where he earned votes in the National League Most Valuable Player race.

Experience and past success aside, there were plenty of times over the last six months where Carpenter began to wonder if he would ever achieve that level of success at the big-league level again.

After struggling in 2021, the Cardinals decided not to bring the 36-year-old back for a 12th season. Carpenter proceeded to sign a minor league deal with the Rangers, ending up in Triple-A Round Rock after he didn't make Texas' Opening Day roster.

Eventually, the veteran was released by the Rangers, an opportunity to pursue big-league opportunities elsewhere. That's when the Yankees—who had been monitoring Carpenter's availability for months and needed reinforcements on their MLB roster—pounced, signing him to a Major League contract.

"A lot of the guys in our front office and our analysts were paying close attention to him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "He was on our radar as early as spring training and then probably the two weeks leading up to when we got him, there was still a lot to talk about him. We knew he had an out in his contract and then it kind of coincided with [Josh] Donaldson and [Giancarlo] Stanton going on the IL. I think we might have done it anyway, but I think that was like, 'okay, let's absolutely go do this.'"

Seems like a pretty good decision in retrospect, huh?

Carpenter is hitting .333/.467/1.125 with 13 RBI, 10 runs scored, five walks, 326 wRC+ and, of course, those six home runs since his debut on May 26. He's been as much of a positive presence off the field as he's been on it as well, talking hitting with his new teammates on the regular while bringing another spectacular mustache to New York's clubhouse.



"It's been such a joy to be around since he's got here," Boone added. "A guy with his track record, a guy with his resume, a guy that's had his career that's just come in here and you can tell every day he's just excited to be here. Just has jumped right in with those guys and become a huge part of this and in the opportunities that he's gotten, he's obviously taken full advantage of it and really excited that he's on our team."

Playing time is still going to be tough for Carpenter to secure in his new threads going forward. That's what happens when you join the best team in baseball with a healthy group of position players. Nonetheless, having a vet available that's ready to come off the bench and contribute at a moment's notice is quite the luxury for any manager.

Carpenter explained that he's learned over the years to show up at the park every single day expecting to play. That way, regardless of who is listed on the lineup card a few hours before first pitch, he's always in a prime position to succeed and already prepared when adversity comes knocking.

"I put him in the garage for a week and pulled him out for a spin," Boone said with a grin. "You're seeing the fruits of some labor that he put in over the wintertime ... from a guy that's been a really talented player in this league for a while."

So what does this 36-year-old have left in the tank?

It goes without saying that Carpenter won't be able to keep up this kind of pace, especially with limited plate appearances. He is currently on a 162-game pace for 97 home runs and 211 RBI, after all.

Carpenter made it clear, however, that he's in a great place across the board. He loves it in New York, the team around him is firing on all cylinders and he's feeling good with his swing, a sign that he's recaptured some of his form after a few down seasons.

"I feel like I've played the game long enough to know what it feels like and looks like when I'm right. And this is certainly that," he said. "I feel good at the plate, I feel like I can have competitive at-bats every time I get in there. Kind of got away from me the last few years, just didn't really have it. Was able to put in a lot of good work and have a lot of people help me kind of get it back. So it's pretty rewarding and to be able to do it in New York City for the best team in baseball and them have the faith to sign me, it means a lot and I'm enjoying it."

