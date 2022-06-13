ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Spacey to face UK court over sexual assault charges

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US actor Kevin Spacey is set to appear before a UK court later this week after being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, London's Metropolitan Police Service said on...

Oregon Mike
3d ago

Well that’s unfortunate , I am still in shock over Bill Cosby . Then today I read about the southern Baptist church having all these scandals.

Jean Gednalske
3d ago

I quit watching all of these movies filled with these child predators. Sadly Hollywood is full of them.

AP_001894.dcf871276a854310a422ae0da93c76c2.1659
3d ago

This guy was a great actor, made some wonderful movies that I still enjoy today. To bad he turned out like this.

