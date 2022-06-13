ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking a Tesla on a 3 Day, 1,200 Mile Road Trip

Cover picture for the articleWe have a road trip from Shelby Church, going 1,200 miles in a 2019 Tesla Model 3 with about 220 miles of total range (a standard range version). We see how many times she stopped, how much it cost to charge -vs- a gas car, and if she would rather road...

