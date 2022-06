The Knoxville Police has obtained warrants charging a Knoxville man with robbing a 92-year-old woman. 32 year-old Michael Bledsoe is accused of robbing the woman outside of her home on Sunday afternoon. KPD officers responded to a robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike. The victim told police she was robbed after arriving home from shopping. She says the man snatched her purse and ran from the scene. The purse contained cash, various personal items and numerous credit cards, which were later used at area businesses.

