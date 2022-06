Click here to read the full article. Shares resumed a downward trajectory today after a brief respite as markets digested a major rate hike by the U.S. central bank and comments by Fed chief Jerome Powell. A decisive Fed move to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point boosted shares briefly Wednesday but optimism faded quickly with major indexes all down sharply. The Dow is off more than 700 points, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down, respectively, 4% and 3.2% after the biggest rate hike since 1994. Powell said at a press conference that the Fed’s Open...

STOCKS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO