Fort Wayne, IN

City of Fort Wayne to offer cooling station Tuesday-Thursday during heat wave

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will offer a cooling station due to high temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the forecast for the...

www.wowo.com

WOWO News

Power Restored To Most Fort Wayne Area Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has returned for most Fort Wayne residents affected by Monday Night’s major storms. Three days after a powerful storm pummeled northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan, officials from Indiana Michigan Power report that they have restored power to more than 90% of the nearly 41,000 customers who lost service. As of this (Friday) morning, a little less than 3,000 people remain awaiting the return of power. Over 1,200 I&M crews worked 16 hour shifts to help return power to those affected. Of the most affected areas by the storm, much of Southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale areas saw power restored by late Thursday however some are still waiting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

A Fort Wayne woman died as the result of Monday’s storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that Janet M. Howell, 89, of Fort Wayne, died as the result of injuries sustained during the storm that struck Fort Wayne Monday night. Howell was at her residence, in the 5400 block of Mason Drive, during...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner: Fort Wayne woman died from severe wind storm cut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 89-year-old Fort Wayne woman died from a severe laceration she suffered from shattered glass during a wind storm, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday. Janet Howell was at her home during the storm that passed through Fort Wayne on Monday night,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WOWO News

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WOWO News

Allen County offers storm debris pickup

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Highway Department today announced it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties. The Board of Commissioners authorized the department to offer the service to county residents following the severe thunderstorms which struck this past Monday...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Monday storms slam Fort Wayne; thousands still without power

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service. A derecho is a widespread, sustained, straight line windstorm often accompanying fast-moving thunderstorms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

I&M: Nearly 20,000 still without power in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) continues to restore power to those impacted by Monday night’s severe winds. I&M has restored power to about 50% of the 40,700 customers who lost service. As of 1 p.m., 21,800 customers are without power, a majority of those customers are in the hard-hit areas of southwest Fort Wayne and Waynedale.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Recycling collection to resume on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recycling service will resume on Monday for Fort Wayne residents. The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department says recycling collection will resume on Monday, June 20 for those on the “B” week schedule. “A” week recycling will resume on Monday, June 27.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne announces Independence Day fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced that they will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The fireworks display will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown starting at 10 p.m. The city and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale neighborhood cleans up as power crews re-wire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On the second full day after Monday night’s derecho, residents in Waynedale are still without power and have a huge mess that will take some time to clean up. The damage and destruction caused by the storm might just be the worst in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

15+ traffic signals out across Fort Wayne following storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads up that numerous traffic signals in the area are out of service following severe weather Monday night. They say motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne weather response update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – City of Fort Wayne divisions continue to work to address a number of areas affected by the severe weather that hit the City of Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Fort Wayne Police Department continue to be proactive in responding to emergency situations.
FORT WAYNE, IN

