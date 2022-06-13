ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Recycling won’t be collected for third straight week

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recycling won’t be collected for Fort Wayne residents for the third straight week. Recycling won’t be collected this week. That announcement comes after city officials were “hopeful” last week that recycling collection would restart...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Power Restored To Most Fort Wayne Area Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has returned for most Fort Wayne residents affected by Monday Night’s major storms. Three days after a powerful storm pummeled northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan, officials from Indiana Michigan Power report that they have restored power to more than 90% of the nearly 41,000 customers who lost service. As of this (Friday) morning, a little less than 3,000 people remain awaiting the return of power. Over 1,200 I&M crews worked 16 hour shifts to help return power to those affected. Of the most affected areas by the storm, much of Southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale areas saw power restored by late Thursday however some are still waiting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power Provides Restoration Update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With another day of extremely warm temperatures expected today, the race to restore power continues. Indiana Michigan Power officials reported over 40,000 customers were without power following Monday night’s severe storms that ripped through Northern Indiana, and in less than 24 hours I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 of those.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne announces Independence Day fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced that they will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The fireworks display will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown starting at 10 p.m. The city and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Things to do in Delaware County this weekend (June 17-19)

This Father's Day weekend, June 17-19, those looking for things to do may be in luck. There are a plethora of events taking place in Muncie, Indiana, and the surrounding Delaware County areas. Below is a list of a handful of events, along with a brief description of each:. Shrek...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘Just decimated’: Storm knocks down The Plex dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex. The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfl Environmental Usa
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outage update from Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will. continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m....
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

A Fort Wayne woman died as the result of Monday’s storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that Janet M. Howell, 89, of Fort Wayne, died as the result of injuries sustained during the storm that struck Fort Wayne Monday night. Howell was at her residence, in the 5400 block of Mason Drive, during...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Traffic Alert: Crashes close stretch of I-469 southbound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A stretch of southbound I-469 in Allen County is closed as the result of one or more crashes. According to dispatchers, motorists are being diverted off at SR 37. Google maps indicates there are two crashes located north of the U.S. 30 interchange. There’s no word...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outages persist after Monday night’s storms

Winds topping 70 miles per hour, hail and heavy rain, plus lightning that lit up the sky kept weather interesting during the rounds of severe weather on Monday evening, June 13. Today, the clean-up begins. Reports of downed trees, limbs and branches and downed power lines dot the region. More...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Hile named Noblesville Schools superintendent

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (Press Release): The Smith-Green Community Schools confirms that its superintendent, Dr. Daniel G. Hile, is the successful applicant to fill that same position at Noblesville Schools. Dr. Hile will assume that new role on July 1, 2022. “We congratulate Dr. Hile for being selected as Noblesville Schools’ next...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
whatzup.com

RibFest should really be smoking this weekend

Around 40,000 barbecue fans are expected to flock to Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne for the four-day BBQ RibFest, June 16-19. More than 25 tons of ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken will be devoured in that span, as BBQ fans enjoy hot, spicy, tangy, and smoke-filled styles, all prepared by award-winning national ribmasters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy