Jennifer Aniston Wears the Same Dress Courteney Cox Wore on ‘Friends’ — Nearly 2 Decades Later!

 3 days ago
Jennifer Aniston at the 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles on November 7, 2019. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston just gave Us a reason to hold on to our clothes from the early 2000s. The actress sported a dress Courteney Cox wore on an episode of Friends , and it's still as cute as ever.

Jennifer Aniston’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks Through the Years: From Plunging Necklines to Sexy Slits

On Saturday, June 11, Aniston, 53, showed off a fresh summer cut in a photo posted via Instagram by her hairstylist Chris McMillan . In the shot, the Just Go With It star posed alongside the beauty guru in a dainty patterned frock that featured a black lace trim at the bodice. On Sunday, June 12, Aniston posted a screen grab of Cox, 57, in the exact look to her Instagram Stories, writing: "Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!" In the image, Cox's character, Monica Geller, is seen wearing the ensemble at the group's favorite spot, Central Perk.

Jennifer Aniston with stylist Chris McMillan. Courtesy Chris McMillan/Instagram

Friends , which also starred Matthew Perry , Lisa Kudrow , David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, was filled with unforgettable fashion moments. Aniston's Rachel Green, Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay and Cox's Monica were constantly serving up style inspiration in Gingham print frocks, slip dresses , sheer tops, vintage athleisure, classic denim, crop tops and more.

The women also served as hair goals. For years, Aniston's layered cut, which has been dubbed "The Rachel" was copied by fans. The trend even saw a resurgence last year among TikTokers (you can try it too with a few hair pins and rollers).

‘Friends’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and More

Surprisingly, Aniston didn't like the look. "I was not a fan of 'The Rachel,'" she said in a 2015 interview with Glamour . "That was kind of cringey for me. Looking back honestly, even during that time — I couldn't do it on my own. I needed [my hair stylist] Chris attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer." The Murder Mystery actress echoed similar sentiments to Allure in 2011. "I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," she told the magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QANxA_0g9F8rfs00
Monica wearing the dress on 'Friends.' Courtesy Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In 2021, Aniston opened up about her Friends wardrobe, revealing during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that the clothing worn by the three female leads was all about comfort.

Courteney Cox Through the Years: See Photos of Her ‘Friends’ Era and Beyond

"No one was saying, 'Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier.' Absolutely no way. It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in," the Aveeno ambassador shared.

Fans have costume designer Debra McGuire to thank for Friends fashion. In 2019, she opened up to Entertainment Weekly about creating each character's aesthetic, explaining she wanted to convey something "a little bit more interesting, aspirational, just kind of like visual candy ... Something that people would want to be a part of."

