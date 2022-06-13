ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jurassic Park' in Colorado: Discover dinosaurs at these 8 sites

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
 4 days ago

Near the northern Colorado-Utah border, there’s a river-cut land of colorful rock traversed by the short Fossil Discovery Trail. It is an interpretive trail, with educational signs and remembrances of Earl Douglas. He is the paleontologist credited with the 1915 establishment of Dinosaur National Monument.

Along that trail through this sweeping dinosaur graveyard, one panel recalls a question from Douglas:

“How much is true, in this land of dreams, and how much is fiction, and which is more fascinating and marvelous?”

A reoccurring work of fiction typically brings more people to Dinosaur National Monument. Typically, whenever a new “Jurassic Park” movie comes out, an uptick of visitation is noted here.

Yes, after the latest blockbuster, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” imaginations will lead out here to far west Colorado — and to other dinosaur conservation sites around the state.

So which is more fascinating and marvelous: the prehistoric beasts on the big screen or the remains we see and touch today? Find out for yourself at these spots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MebHf_0g9F8puQ00
A visitor looks down at his phone while visiting the Prehistoric Journey hall at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

The Prehistoric Journey exhibit transports one to a time even before the dinosaurs, to a time of deep oceans and big bugs before the next prevailing species. Among that species are the Allosaurus and Stegosaurus, appearing as if in battle in their towering, fossilized states. Also in the scene is an 80-foot-long diplodocus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTmBU_0g9F8puQ00
Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway: The road from the Fruita entrance to Colorado National Monument takes visitors through Fruita Canyon to the park’s visitor center and headquarters.

The Fruita museum captures the Jurassic exploration in several ways: through thousands of fossils, several life-sized casts, a simulated earthquake, a viewable laboratory and a makeshift quarry where kids and kids-at-heart can dig for bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKlG5_0g9F8puQ00
Visitors look at a skeleton of an Allosaurus dinosaur from 149 million years ago inside the Quarry Exhibit Hall on June 4, 2018, in Dinosaur National Monument.

At last visit, we heard a ranger call the Quarry Exhibit Hall “like no place in the world.”

Indeed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a display like this: a cliffside bearing some 1,500 heads, arms, legs, tails and spines where they were left some 149 million years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnA8C_0g9F8puQ00
Dinosaur tracks are captured in rock at Dinosaur Ridge near Morrison. Photo courtesy Dinosaur Ridge

Colorado’s official state fossil is the stegosaurus. That’s for the state claiming the world’s first specimen of the armored herbivore, unearthed in 1876 near Morrison. The discovery is celebrated along a trail at Dinosaur Ridge.

Along the fossil-rich hogback between major highways, it’s a stark step back in time accompanied by more bones and hundreds of fossilized tracks.

Visitors wanting the most in-depth experience can schedule a guided walking tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpCoq_0g9F8puQ00
A drawer of plant fossils at the Florrisant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant.

West of Colorado Springs in Teller County, this is a much different glimpse into the past. The monument is less about the sensational likes of dinosaurs — though, the massive tree stumps are quite striking — and more about the subtleties of life in an era hard to comprehend.

In the visitor center, plants and insects are preserved from volcanic ash that coated them in what was a lush, tropical landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfA6R_0g9F8puQ00
Last year, additional dinosaur tracks were uncovered in southeast Colorado’s Picket Wire Canyonlands.

Last year along this surprising, rugged expanse out on the the state’s southeast plains, crews cleaning flood debris uncovered more circular footprints. They are more belonging to the long-necked giants that once roamed this ancient seabed — more accounting for what is regarded as North America’s longest stretch of dino tracks.

People have walked with them by hiking an 11.2-mile round trip from the Withers Canyon trailhead or by booking seasonal tours with the U.S. Forest Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCAy4_0g9F8puQ00
Rylen Monahan looks up at the Tylosaurus proriger, a mosasaur, flying over his head at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park on Thursday, August 6, 2015. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette)

In little Woodland Park, this museum boasts a big reputation for what it calls an “awe-inspiring” array. That includes skeletons and casts of prehistoric reptiles that lived by land, sea and sky, along with Cretaceous fish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GBD2_0g9F8puQ00
The scenic view from Skyline Drive, a narrow, one-way road off U.S. 50 outside Cañon City.

It’s a hair-raising drive on a narrow, no-guardrail stretch of pavement off U.S. 50 just north of Cañon City. The reward: tracks set in limestone, belonging to an iconic creature. The ankylosaurus walked on four legs, with an imposing, spiky shield on its back and a club-like tail for defense. Here at this scenic precipice, imagine it lumbering westward through former marshes.

OutThere Colorado

Reopening still uncertain for popular Colorado Springs trail after rockslide

A reopening is not in sight for one of Colorado Springs' most popular trails, which closed after Memorial Day weekend due to a massive rockslide. Photos have since circulated showing a long, wide scar seen far away from the hillside above Palmer Trail, the loop known as Section 16 in the city's southwest Bear Creek Canyon. Boulders described as "trailer-sized" cascaded from high above, destroying a foot bridge beside a waterfall and leaving trees broken and scattered.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’

Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

No, That Wasn’t a Penguin Hanging Out in Colorado

Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

BABs set out to climb four Colorado mountains in two days

While it’s completely attainable to climb four 14ers in two back-to-back days, it most certainly depends on which 14ers you plan to climb. The Decalibron Loop in the Mosquito Range can be done in a few hours, climbing to summits of Democrat, Cameron, and Lincoln, also skirting the summit of Bross due to private property restrictions. The Chicago Basin in the Weminuche Wilderness of the San Juan Range can be done similarly, only after you backpack in the 20-plus miles. I can think of 13 pairs of mountains, 26 total peaks, that can be climbed together – though not always back-to-back if you appreciate having functioning knees. Granted, speed climbing records for the fourteeners seem to defy what's possible.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Springs man attempting to push peanut up Pikes Peak

Bob Salem will attempt to become the fourth person in history to push a peanut up Pikes Peak, according to a news release from the city of Manitou Springs. Salem’s effort coincides with Manitou’s 150th anniversary and celebration, and is billed as part of its official festivities. Bill Williams was the first to set this bizarre peanut-themed precedent in 1929, and he did it on a bet, which he won....
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Water levels in Colorado rivers, basins and reservoirs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado has been going through an extensive drought this summer, and we can say that this has been an ongoing trend for the past several years. While conditions stay dry and temperatures remain hot, one aspect that many overlooks are our rivers, streams, reservoirs, and basins.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Penguins in Colorado? Mystery bird spotted near river in Denver

"Is this a penguin on Platte river?" A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head. Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Juneteenth flag flies at Colorado Capitol to honor new state holiday

The Juneteenth flag is flying over the state Capitol building to commemorate the first official recognition of Colorado’s 11th state holiday. Gov. Jared Polis and members of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus gathered at the Capitol Thursday to raise the flag in honor of the new holiday, which was officially designated last May when Polis signed Senate Bill 139 into law.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

