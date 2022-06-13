'Jurassic Park' in Colorado: Discover dinosaurs at these 8 sites

Near the northern Colorado-Utah border, there’s a river-cut land of colorful rock traversed by the short Fossil Discovery Trail. It is an interpretive trail, with educational signs and remembrances of Earl Douglas. He is the paleontologist credited with the 1915 establishment of Dinosaur National Monument.

Along that trail through this sweeping dinosaur graveyard, one panel recalls a question from Douglas:

“How much is true, in this land of dreams, and how much is fiction, and which is more fascinating and marvelous?”

A reoccurring work of fiction typically brings more people to Dinosaur National Monument. Typically, whenever a new “Jurassic Park” movie comes out, an uptick of visitation is noted here.

Yes, after the latest blockbuster, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” imaginations will lead out here to far west Colorado — and to other dinosaur conservation sites around the state.

So which is more fascinating and marvelous: the prehistoric beasts on the big screen or the remains we see and touch today? Find out for yourself at these spots:

A visitor looks down at his phone while visiting the Prehistoric Journey hall at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

The Prehistoric Journey exhibit transports one to a time even before the dinosaurs, to a time of deep oceans and big bugs before the next prevailing species. Among that species are the Allosaurus and Stegosaurus, appearing as if in battle in their towering, fossilized states. Also in the scene is an 80-foot-long diplodocus.

Dinosaur Diamond Prehistoric Highway: The road from the Fruita entrance to Colorado National Monument takes visitors through Fruita Canyon to the park’s visitor center and headquarters.

The Fruita museum captures the Jurassic exploration in several ways: through thousands of fossils, several life-sized casts, a simulated earthquake, a viewable laboratory and a makeshift quarry where kids and kids-at-heart can dig for bones.

Visitors look at a skeleton of an Allosaurus dinosaur from 149 million years ago inside the Quarry Exhibit Hall on June 4, 2018, in Dinosaur National Monument.

At last visit, we heard a ranger call the Quarry Exhibit Hall “like no place in the world.”

Indeed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a display like this: a cliffside bearing some 1,500 heads, arms, legs, tails and spines where they were left some 149 million years ago.

Dinosaur tracks are captured in rock at Dinosaur Ridge near Morrison. Photo courtesy Dinosaur Ridge

Colorado’s official state fossil is the stegosaurus. That’s for the state claiming the world’s first specimen of the armored herbivore, unearthed in 1876 near Morrison. The discovery is celebrated along a trail at Dinosaur Ridge.

Along the fossil-rich hogback between major highways, it’s a stark step back in time accompanied by more bones and hundreds of fossilized tracks.

Visitors wanting the most in-depth experience can schedule a guided walking tour.

A drawer of plant fossils at the Florrisant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant.

West of Colorado Springs in Teller County, this is a much different glimpse into the past. The monument is less about the sensational likes of dinosaurs — though, the massive tree stumps are quite striking — and more about the subtleties of life in an era hard to comprehend.

In the visitor center, plants and insects are preserved from volcanic ash that coated them in what was a lush, tropical landscape.

Last year, additional dinosaur tracks were uncovered in southeast Colorado’s Picket Wire Canyonlands.

Last year along this surprising, rugged expanse out on the the state’s southeast plains, crews cleaning flood debris uncovered more circular footprints. They are more belonging to the long-necked giants that once roamed this ancient seabed — more accounting for what is regarded as North America’s longest stretch of dino tracks.

People have walked with them by hiking an 11.2-mile round trip from the Withers Canyon trailhead or by booking seasonal tours with the U.S. Forest Service.

Rylen Monahan looks up at the Tylosaurus proriger, a mosasaur, flying over his head at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park on Thursday, August 6, 2015. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette)

In little Woodland Park, this museum boasts a big reputation for what it calls an “awe-inspiring” array. That includes skeletons and casts of prehistoric reptiles that lived by land, sea and sky, along with Cretaceous fish.

The scenic view from Skyline Drive, a narrow, one-way road off U.S. 50 outside Cañon City.

It’s a hair-raising drive on a narrow, no-guardrail stretch of pavement off U.S. 50 just north of Cañon City. The reward: tracks set in limestone, belonging to an iconic creature. The ankylosaurus walked on four legs, with an imposing, spiky shield on its back and a club-like tail for defense. Here at this scenic precipice, imagine it lumbering westward through former marshes.