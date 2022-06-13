You might find yourself alone at this open space south of Colorado Springs

Clear Spring Ranch Open Space

Recently, we had a conversation with El Paso County park planner Ross Williams about an observation. To us, it seemed most of Colorado Springs’ outdoor lovers overlooked open spaces on the county’s fringes, largely away from the hyped-up mountains and foothills near the city’s core.

It seemed, for example, many were unaware of Clear Spring Ranch Open Space.

Hiking Clear Springs Ranch Open Space near Fountain.

“I would have to completely agree,” Williams said. “A lot of (the awareness) has to do with where you live in the county. Folks within Colorado Springs proper, they may recognize (city-owned) Palmer Park and Pulpit Rock and Garden of the Gods and never venture out into the county.”

Fountain Creek borders the trail through Clear Spring Ranch Open Space near Fountain.

Suspicion confirmed.

While those aforementioned city parks bustled on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, we found ourselves alone at Clear Spring Ranch. Perhaps surprising, considering it’s the county’s third-largest open space at 930 acres. Perhaps not, considering the location.

This linear, Fountain Creek-fed spread of cottonwoods and meadows finds itself almost as close to Pueblo as Colorado Springs. It’s south of Fountain, on the other side of train tracks off Interstate 25.

Upon arrival, we heard, literally, crickets. Crickets and birdsong, adding to the nostalgic feel here beside a working farm of horse and cattle.

A wide regional trail runs north and south about 4 miles one way. Flat-land runners and cyclists might appreciate the mileage, not to mention the entirety of the tour bordering the creek. Also, the parking lot has plenty of room for horse trailers. A handy map is posted at the trailhead for you to plot your course.

The path goes in and out of tall trees, welcome shade in the hot summer here. Clearings afford sweeping views of Pikes Peak and the mountains.

At one clearing, we admired a resident horse. He looked surprised to see us.

Getting there: Going south on I-25, take Exit 123. Turn left to go through the tunnel, cross the tracks and continue on the gravel road to the parking lot.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dogs on leash. Hiking, cycling, horseback riding. No shooting, smoking, hunting or camping.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE