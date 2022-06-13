Crews battling 'fast-moving' wildfire in Saguache County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for LaGarita Creek residents.

Update, 8:35 a.m.

The size of the fire in Saguache County known as the Lopez Fire grew to 88 acres overnight with 0% containment, but crews were able 'knock down' the advancement of the flames.

Supported by aerial resources, ground crews began fireline construction and will work until it is unsafe to remain on the line, the forest service reported on their Facebook page.

The mandatory evacuation order for the La Garita Creek area has been downgraded to Pre-Evacuation, the agency reported and residents are advised to remain on alert, should a flareup occur.

Several emergency crews on Sunday evening were fighting to control a fast-moving wildfire in Saguache County, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

No containment information is currently available on the blaze, which was first reported just after 4 p.m. and had grown to 85 acres in less than three hours.

About 30 homes in or near the La Garita Creek area have been evacuated and county residents have been advised to be ready to leave their homes on short notice, officials said. Center High School is the designated evacuation point.

“If you see the fire and feel like you need to evacuate then DO SO!” the Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

U.S. Forest Service has taken charge of the scene and multiple aircraft are either fighting the fire or en route, officials said.

This is a developing story.