Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was as advertised, an overtime thriller that saw us net the over without a sweat. Now, it's back to the NBA for Game 6 of the Finals. The Warriors can finish it off tonight and win their fourth championship in seven years, but the Celtics likely won't go down without a fight. We have been pro-Boston for weeks now, so yes, we're going down with the ship if we must. Let us explain.

NBA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO