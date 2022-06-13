ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Tony Awards: Red Carpet Pictures

 3 days ago

Broadway’s biggest night! The 2022 Tony Awards was attended by a slew of A-listers, including Ariana DeBose , Jessica Chastain , Vanessa Hudgens , Hugh Jackman and more. While some celebrities had amazing red carpet looks, others had major fashion fails.

The 2022 Met Gala Best and Worst Dressed Celebs: Who Made the List?

Glee alum Darren Criss and Footloose star Julianne Hough hosted act one of the prestigious awards show on Sunday, June 12. The American Crime Stor y actor actually wrote his and Julianne’s opening number, “Set the Stage.”

Ariana DeBose also appeared as a host and previously gushed that it was a “dream come true” to appear on the iconic stage.

"I'm coming home!" the West Side Story star said in a statement. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"

Of course, the hosts weren’t the only talented bunch to appear at Radio City Music Hall. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performed an energetic tap number to “76 Trombones” with the cast of The Music Man . Bernadette Peters sang a haunting rendition of “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods to honor iconic composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021 at the age of 91.

As expected, there were a handful of big winners from the evening. Newcomer play The Lehman won five awards — the same number awarded to Company , a revival of Sondheim’s 1970 musical.

Oscars 2022' s Best and Worst Dressed Stars: See the Fashion Wins and Woes

MJ: The Musical , a biomusical about the life of Michael Jackson won four awards, including its lead Myles Frost taking home Best Actor in a Musical. The “Billie Jean” artist’s two oldest children, Paris and Prince Jackson , appeared at the Tonys in support of the show about their late father.

"A lot of people seem to think our dad changed popular music forever — and who are we to disagree?" Prince joked while presenting at the Tonys, according to ET . "But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That's why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night's first nominee for best musical, MJ, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father's process."

Keep scrolling to see the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2022 Tony Awards!

Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
EW.com

The best and worst moments of the 2022 Tony Awards

After over two years, the Tony Awards are finally back in full force!. The 75th anniversary Tony Awards, airing live on CBS, celebrated the best of Broadway since its re-opening. With Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host, it doled out the Great White Way's highest honor to a wide array of the stage's biggest talents.
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.  “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
The Independent

John Stamos ‘disappointed’ Bob Saget was ‘left out’ of Tony Awards in Memoriam tribute

John Stamos has said he was “disappointed” to learn Bob Saget would not be included in the Tony Awards’s In Memoriam segment this year. The 2022 Tony Awards were presented live at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday (12 June). The 75th awards ceremony was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. At the event, Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop won the prize for Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy took home the award for Best Play.Prior to the ceremony, Stamos tweeted that he had learned Saget would be “left out” of...
TVLine

Ariana DeBose Opens 2022 Tonys With Breathless Broadway Mashup — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards by performing what felt like 75 Broadway musicals at the same time. The host, fresh off winning an Academy Award for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, took the stage at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday with a high-energy mashup of iconic songs from shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Hamilton, Rent, Wicked and countless others. In addition to DeBose’s opening number, Sunday’s ceremony — which technically began with an hour-long “act one” on Paramount+, hosted by Darren Criss and...
The Independent

Tony Awards 2022: The full list of winners, from Company to The Lehman Trilogy

The Tony Awards returned to the Radio City Music Hall in New York for the first time since the pandemic began.The 75th award ceremony, which was hosted by Ariana DeBose on Sunday (12 June) saw Michael R Jackson’s A Strange Loop winning Best Musical, while Stefano Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy bagged an award for Best Play.Company, the musical by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim, also won five major awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical,...
