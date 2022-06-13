11-year-old boy injured after a bicycle crash in Fernley (Fernley, NV)

On Saturday, an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Fernley.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Main Street in front of the North Lyon County Fire Protection District building. The early reports showed that the boy was riding a bicycle in the crosswalk traveling north to south when an eastbound Sedan struck him.

The rider suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. On arrival, emergency responders immediately helped the boy. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time. No additional information has been provided.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

