You can be a citizen scientist and help the Agassiz ELC identify plants, animals, insects, and birds as part of the AELC 30th Anniversary BioBlitz!. A bioblitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible. In this case, the designated location is the 640 acres that the City of Fertile owns and manages in the Fertile Sand Hills. The time period for this BioBlitz is during the month of June.

FERTILE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO