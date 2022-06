Crookston resident Connie Hannesson, who had begun planning for a teenage house guest from Ukraine, has informed the Times that while Max will still be coming to Minnesota he will not be staying in Crookston. Hannesson shared that Max’s mother, Dina, had connected with a high school friend that had moved to Minnesota and her friend has offered to take in Max.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO