ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Justin Bieber's Philly concert postponed due to rare syndrome

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCR8z_0g9Exf2v00

Justin Bieber's upcoming concert in Philadelphia has officially been postponed due to an ongoing medical situation.

This week's Justice Tour show at the Wells Fargo Center was postponed after Bieber discovered he was diagnosed with a rare disorder.

Concert organizers stated details on the rescheduled Philadelphia show will be provided.

Both shows at Madison Square Garden, which were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, were also postponed.

A statement from Bieber's tour promoter, AEG Presents, posted to MSG's website reads:

"Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue."

Last Friday, the multi-Grammy winner posted a video to his Instagram account to say that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome .

The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.

Bieber had already canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. prior to posting his video.

The 'Ghost' singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment "pretty serious."

"For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. The singer added, "My body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand."

Bieber said he's unsure how long he'll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

"I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do," he said.

Derick Wade, a consultant in neurological rehabilitation and visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K, told Sky News that recovery time can vary significantly.

"If a nerve is damaged in this way, it can recover in some people very quickly, in a few days or a few weeks and in other people can take several months. So it's a very unpredictable affair," he said.

In March, Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

--------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Hailey Bieber shared this loving message with Justin Bieber amidst his health battle

Ever since Justin Bieber was a teenager, he has been entertaining an audience of millions with his pop songs. On Instagram alone, 241 million fans now follow him, eagerly awaiting updates from their idol. Over the weekend, the Canadian released some not-so-pleasant news. Bieber made a shocking revelation to his fans when he confessed that he suffered from facial paralysis due to a rare syndrome. He received immense support from his fans as well as from one very special person.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eddie Benjamin is worried about friend Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Eddie Benjamin is very "worried” about his friend Justin Bieber after he was left with facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The ‘Sorry’ singer had to cancel a series of shows after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear causing paralysis and hearing loss.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Madison, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
thesource.com

Justin Bieber’s MSG Concerts Canceled Due To Facial Paralysis

Unfortunately facial paralysis is forcing pop superstar Justin Bieber to cancel his Justice World Tour concerts tonight and tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 28-year-old took to social media to explain that he is battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological condition caused by the varicella virus that’s linked to chicken pox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne discharged from hospital day after grueling surgery

Mama, he’s coming home! Ozzy Osbourne was wheeled out of a Los Angeles hospital Tuesday, a day after undergoing grueling surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. Osbourne, 73, stood up and got into a black Range Rover under his own power with guidance from a hospital attendant, footage exclusively obtained by Page Six shows. The former Black Sabbath frontman wore a black T-shirt, black jeans and a blue mask, and left with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy has been reeling from neck injuries stemming from a quad biking accident in 2003. A 2019 fall worsened the ailment and required...
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne has completed successful neck and back surgery that will “determine the rest of his life”

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has successfully undergone a crucial neck and back surgery that will “determine the rest of his life”. Ozzy’s wife Sharon shared that the 13 June operation was successful in a statement on her social media that reads, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
XXL Mag

NLE Choppa Claims He Can ‘Help and Heal’ Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

NLE Choppa claims he can help and heal Justin Bieber, who is currently suffering from facial paralysis. NLE Choppa hopped on his Twitter account on Saturday morning (June 11), urging fans of Justin Bieber to tell the pop singer that he can help with his current medical crisis. For those who don’t know, Bieber revealed on his Instagram on Friday (June 10) that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left him unable to move the right half of his face.
HIP HOP
guitar.com

George Ezra – Gold Rush Kid review: Indie-pop sunshine that moves away from his roots

Baritone-bass singer George Ezra became known for his boomy vocals and individualistic approach to acoustic-based music with his previous LPs, Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s. These first two records saw him rise to success in the pop charts with hits such as Budapest and Shotgun, eventually scoring him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. Ezra offered a discography that brought together folk, pop, country and indie in a way that made it cool enough to impress younger generations. Walk into any indie nightclub on a Saturday you’re sure to hear a bit of Paradise.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msg#Paralysis#New York City#The Wells Fargo Center#Aeg Presents
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Shares Live Performance Video Of “The Kind Of Love We Make” From Lumen Field

This has gotta be Luke Combs’ 14th #1 hit… “The Kind Of Love We Make” is officially headed to country radio as the next single from his forthcoming third studio album Growin’ Up, and will be out on all platforms tonight at midnight. Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by the title… He first teased an acoustic version of it last October, […] The post Luke Combs Shares Live Performance Video Of “The Kind Of Love We Make” From Lumen Field first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19, Rolling Stones forced to postpone multiple concerts: 'Deeply sorry'

Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, forcing the iconic band to postpone multiple concerts. Jagger, 78, made the announcement on social media, writing: "I'm so sorry we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."
PUBLIC HEALTH
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy