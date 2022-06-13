ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two guys sought for pointing a gun at somebody at Wollaston station

Cover picture for the articleTransit Police have released photos of two guys they say...

whdh.com

Child holds off attempted kidnapper in Boylston

BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was able to escape a kidnapping attempt in Boylston and give police a description of the suspect, leading to his arrest. On Wednesday afternoon, Boylston Police officers headed to Mill Road for the report of an attempted kidnapping. Officers were told that a man attempted to lure a child into his home. When the child refused to enter the home, the suspect chased them down the road.
BOYLSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: woman coaxed two children towards car in Reading

READING, Mass. — Two children were allegedly invited into a car by an unknown woman in Reading Wednesday night and now police are asking the public to remain vigilant. The alleged incident occurred in the area near the Joshua Barrows Elementary School and the Barrows School. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was driving an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license, according to police.
READING, MA
WCVB

2 separate overnight stabbings in Dorchester under investigation

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating two overnight stabbings in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a man stabbed just before 2:30 a.m. on Boston Street in Dorchester. The man was taken to the hospital. About an hour earlier at 1:15 a.m., police were called...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect Shoots Self in Head While Fleeing Scene in Dorchester (Radio Audio Included)

At approximately 17:15 hours this evening, Boston Police Officers on-sighted a shots fired call in Codman Square in Dorchester. Officers quickly identified the shooters as a group of five teenagers on three mopeds and the chase was on. Officers pursued one scooter onto Melville Ave until the operator bailed on foot. Officers continued in pursuit of the other suspects as well.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police hunt several guys and a car for gunfire near Charlestown High yesterday

Boston Police have released surveillance photos of several men and a car wanted in connection with a barrage of gunfire on Polk Street in Charlestown just as Charlestown High School seniors, families and friends were getting ready for graduation ceremonies nearby yesterday afternoon. Nobody was hit, but two cars and...
BOSTON, MA
kytvnews.com

State trooper uses stun gun to take down carjacking suspect in Boston

WCVB— Police chased the man down Morrissey Boulevard before he crashed into three cars and fled the scene. CNET—You Can Take Stunning Long-Exposure Photos Using Just Your iPhone. It's easy to take gorgeous long-exposure shots of rivers or waterfalls with an iPhone 13 or earlier iPhone. The Independent—Footage...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Former Salem gym teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting 10 girls

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Salem gym teacher and North Andover resident was arrested Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly assaulting 10 female first- through third-graders. Daniel Hakim, 36, was a teacher at the Saltonstall School from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, the Salem Public School District received several reports...
SALEM, MA
Boston

Carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into 3 cars in Dorchester, police say

The suspect was driving a car he had stolen a few days ago in Boston. A carjacking suspect was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into three cars. Massachusetts State Police tweeted Tuesday that it all started when a trooper spotted a car that had been stolen from Boston a few days ago. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses, and refused to stop for police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Murder suspects barricaded themselves in NH post office for hours after crashing car

SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
SALISBURY, NH
capecod.com

Alleged wrong way driver triggers crashes on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
BOURNE, MA
bpdnews.com

Trafficking Arrest made in Dorchester with the help of Multiple Agencies

At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
RANDOLPH, MA

