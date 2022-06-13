Two guys sought for pointing a gun at somebody at Wollaston station

A Boston Police officer was arraigned in an off-duty domestic violence assault on Monday, June 13, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. Andrew Blake was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a household or family member in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 11, Hayden said.
BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was able to escape a kidnapping attempt in Boylston and give police a description of the suspect, leading to his arrest. On Wednesday afternoon, Boylston Police officers headed to Mill Road for the report of an attempted kidnapping. Officers were told that a man attempted to lure a child into his home. When the child refused to enter the home, the suspect chased them down the road.
READING, Mass. — Two children were allegedly invited into a car by an unknown woman in Reading Wednesday night and now police are asking the public to remain vigilant. The alleged incident occurred in the area near the Joshua Barrows Elementary School and the Barrows School. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was driving an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license, according to police.
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating two overnight stabbings in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a man stabbed just before 2:30 a.m. on Boston Street in Dorchester. The man was taken to the hospital. About an hour earlier at 1:15 a.m., police were called...
At approximately 17:15 hours this evening, Boston Police Officers on-sighted a shots fired call in Codman Square in Dorchester. Officers quickly identified the shooters as a group of five teenagers on three mopeds and the chase was on. Officers pursued one scooter onto Melville Ave until the operator bailed on foot. Officers continued in pursuit of the other suspects as well.
Boston Police have released surveillance photos of several men and a car wanted in connection with a barrage of gunfire on Polk Street in Charlestown just as Charlestown High School seniors, families and friends were getting ready for graduation ceremonies nearby yesterday afternoon. Nobody was hit, but two cars and...
SALEM, N.H — Two Massachusetts residents were arrested after police in Salem, New Hampshire, found fentanyl and methamphetamine in their car, along with two young children, law enforcement officials said. Lisbran Antonio Lopez, 31, of Lynn, and Chrismarlyn Suazo, 28, of Malden, are facing charges including drug possession and...
“This is completely unacceptable. These are people who wield the force of public law with their ticket books.”. City officials have found “clear evidence” that six Boston parking-enforcement officers wrote fake tickets while they skipped out on work, and another six are under investigation, the Boston Herald reported Friday.
WCVB— Police chased the man down Morrissey Boulevard before he crashed into three cars and fled the scene.
BOSTON — A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston police said a person was shot on Melville Avenue, between Washington Street and Dorchester Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. "Right in the center of Codman Square, another shooting in broad daylight with multiple...
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Salem gym teacher and North Andover resident was arrested Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly assaulting 10 female first- through third-graders. Daniel Hakim, 36, was a teacher at the Saltonstall School from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, the Salem Public School District received several reports...
The suspect was driving a car he had stolen a few days ago in Boston. A carjacking suspect was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into three cars. Massachusetts State Police tweeted Tuesday that it all started when a trooper spotted a car that had been stolen from Boston a few days ago. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses, and refused to stop for police.
A man who had been released on probation just two weeks ago rather than going to jail for a series of crimes in Fields Corner was back in court today for arraignment on a variety of charges stemming from a car crash at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street yesterday. Thanh...
SALISBURY, N.H. — Officials are investigating after two murder suspects crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a post office for hours on Wednesday morning. 35-year-old Michael O’Brien and 34-year-old Courtney Samplatsky, both of Fairhaven, Vermont, were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and being fugitives from justice. They are also considered persons of interest in a murder investigation in Rutland City, Vermont.
MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Medfield police officers are on leave and several have resigned after town officials investigated reports of police sleeping on duty and hiding in the station to avoid work, town selectmen said. In a press release, selectmen said Internal Affairs in the Medfield Police Department, as...
BOURNE – An alleged wrong way driver triggered two crashes in Bourne, one of them involving a Bourne police cruiser. The crashes happened about 9:45 PM Wednesday evening on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Waterhouse Road. The officer was not injured and only one other person was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The crashes were on both sides of Route 28 causing traffic delays in the area. The incident remains under investigation.
A truck driver has died in a pedestrian-involved crash in Boston's Seaport district, authorities said. Police responded to a crash at Conley Terminal around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer into the Terminal...
At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
