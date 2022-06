Kentucky's attorney general is suing the governor for not enforcing the state's new law banning abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy. Last month, a federal judge issued an order temporarily blocking the so-called omnibus anti-abortion law from taking effect. However, Attorney General Daniel Cameron says "even though parts of the law are temporarily halted while the litigation proceeds, that does not relieve the Cabinet of its obligation to act to fulfill its statutory responsibilities."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO