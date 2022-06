The owners of Handy Stop Market & Café, the downtown grocery store that closed earlier this year, will be opening up a new store in the downtown area. Handy Stop closed in February after opening up to much fanfare just two years prior. The chalkboard signs left up on the building that the store formerly occupied still read, "It's not goodbye, but C U L8r," and it seems fit that they've announced a new store that will serve the same area that came to love them.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO