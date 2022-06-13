ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

BPRD Hosts Free Fitness Week And Health & Wellness Fair

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Bend Parks and Rec kicks off its annual Free Fitness week Monday, after a two-year pandemic break. BPRD Fitness Supervisor Alli Jorgensen says there are more than 35 no-cost classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness and Larkspur Community Center,...

kbnd.com

kbnd.com

Redmond Home Listed On National Historic Register

REDMOND, OR -- An old house in Redmond is now considered historic. The Norman and Frances Swanson House was built in 1966. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 6. Jason Allen, with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, says the home is notable for...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Feedback Needed On Bend Mobility Hubs

BEND, OR -- Cascades East Transit wants public input as it considers locations for mobility hubs in Bend. A “mobility hub” is a place where you can catch a bus, get dropped off by rideshare, rent an electric bike, car or scooter or access other ways to get around without your own car.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend City Council Wants Camping Ban Near Shelters

BEND, OR -- Bend city officials are preparing to clear some homeless camps near China Hat Road on the south end of town. City Manager Eric King says eviction notices have gone out to those living in that area. "It’s anticipated that some of those individuals will come into the city," says King, "And, what we want to do is create a safe place around the permitted shelters. So, creating a buffer zone where camping is prohibited - Just a policy to create a stop-gap until that more comprehensive code is developed."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

SW Salmon To Odem Medo Connection Coming Soon

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Council has advanced plans to realign Southwest Salmon Avenue to improve traffic flow. Mayor George Endicott says News Salmon will eventually curve south, just east of 19th. "There's going to be kind of an 'S' shape, and go over and connect into Odem Medo," Endicott told KBND News Wednesday, "We're rebuilding a strip of the roadway there so you get a connection at a signalized intersection." He says bringing Salmon to a signal at Canal will fix the left-turn problem in that growing residential area.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Five Arrested In Massive Jeff. Co. Pot Bust

MADRAS, OR -- Authorities are releasing more details on Tuesday’s massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team says the case began two years ago with complaints about 20 grow locations in the area. Because of the magnitude of the investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's...
MADRAS, OR
kbnd.com

Traffic Blitz Nets Parkway Speeders

BEND, OR -- Bend Police will continue increased traffic patrols on the Parkway through Monday. Chief Mike Krantz says it’s an effort to improve safety for everyone, "What we’re seeing now is heavier traffic, speeds that are still very high and - I think we had statistics around 200 collisions in the last couple years involving someone in the Parkway. Not all of those, of course, are speed related but speed does have a factor in a lot of factors, and also it increases severity of crashes."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Sen. Wyden Pushes For Federal Drought Help

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- An Oregon Senator wants federal agencies to take a bigger step in improving the water situation in the west, amid ongoing drought. In Tuesday’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) used Oregon as an example of the dire circumstances, "The summer begins next week. More than half of my state is already suffering extreme or severe drought. Seventeen Oregon counties have been declared to be in a state of emergency because of water shortages. This is the first time Deschutes County has been in a drought emergency three years in a row." He added, "Drought conditions have been so bad in Central Oregon that for 18 straight months, Wickiup Reservoir, the primary source of irrigation water for Jefferson County, set record lows for months-end contents." And, he pointed to ongoing hardship in the Klamath Basin, where farms and tribes are without water and residential wells run dry.
OREGON STATE

