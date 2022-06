Editor's note: This story has been corrected. Lloyd Austin is secretary of defense, not secretary of state. Antony Blinken is secretary of state. The Indy regrets the error. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (second from left) and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (second from right) toured Peterson Space Force Base last week. The tour included a visit to NORAD and the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. While in southern Colorado, Trudeau talked about the importance of the partnership between Canada and the United States. Following his visit to Colorado Springs, Trudeau travelled to California for the Summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden.

