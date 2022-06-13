ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany mayor announced $250k for speed humps

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is working to improve pedestrian safety. The mayor announced...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Ribbon cut on bright, new pedestrian walkway in Albany

ALBANY - An empty alleyway is now a cool, new place to hang out in downtown Albany. The city's Downtown Business Improvement District held a grand opening event Friday for a new look on Williams Street. It has new lights, colorful places to sit down, and a 150-foot mural painted...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Major leak disrupting water in Greenwich

A major leak in Washington County is disrupting water for some families. The DPW is investigating a leak in the village of Greenwich's water system. The village is asking residents to conserve water, and expect weaker water pressure. They also ask you to report any unusual pooling or bubbling of...
GREENWICH, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Under Consideration at the Saratoga Springs Planning Board June 23

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city Planning Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Applications under consideration include:. • Weibel Plaza PUD Zoning Amendment (Consideration of advisory opinion to the City Council for a text amendment to the Weibel Plaza PUD);. • Advisory Opinion to City...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady schools launch “City as Our Campus”

Officials from the Schenectady City School District, SUNY Schenectady, and Proctors Theatre have launched the first phase of "City as Our Campus" with a ribbon-cutting outside Proctors on Wednesday. This program allows students in the Schenectady City School District to take courses at locations outside of the school.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Decaying Hudson Falls park gets $1.8 million transformation

Derby Park is a big part of Hudson Falls' past. After a $1.8 million makeover, it'll be key to its future. It was a park in decay, and it drove the Moran Brothers crazy. They'd drive by the place where they spent much of their youth, and were disappointed to see Derby Park empty and in disrepair. Long gone were high school and semi-pro football games that drew big crowds to the middle of this small village.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
Person
Kathy Sheehan
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Civil War Veteran Disappears

One hundred years ago a long-standing citizen of Ballston Spa went missing. Usually known as Dudley Goodwin, his name was sometimes given as M. Dudley Goodwin (which is what appears on his tombstone). According to information on Find-A-Grave, his first name was Madison. He was born in Fulton County, on the second day of April, 1844. A sister was also born in Fulton County, about 1841, but Dudley’s other siblings were born in Saratoga County.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albany, New York

Nestled along the west bank of the Hudson River, Albany lies about 150 miles north of the Big Apple. In addition to boasting one of the most beautiful state capitols in the nation, Albany is a college town with a rich history, fun festivals, and an impressive food scene. Based on a recent road trip through the Hudson Valley, these are my favorite restaurants to experience in Albany, New York.
ALBANY, NY
#Mayor#South End
iBerkshires.com

Barbalunga Launches Bid for Berkshire County Sheriff

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The driving force behind candidate Alfred E. Barbalunga's bid for Berkshire County sheriff is to make the region a safe place to live, work and play. He launched his campaign on Monday evening at Zucchini's Restaurant, mounting a primary challenge to incumbent Thomas Bowler, who was first elected to a six-year term in 2010 and has announced his intention to run for a third term.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Poll: Hochul support rises after signing gun violence bills

Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting strong support from New York voters after she signed a package of bills last week addressing gun violence. A new Siena Research Institute poll says voters believe by a margin of 76% to 14% that the new laws will be good for the state.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schenectady schools prepare for increased police presence

For the past few months, Login Abudalla has protested against an increased police presence in Schenectady Schools. But come fall, there will be more officers in the halls. “You can’t water the grass around the seed and expect the seed to grow; you have to water the actual seed itself,” said Abudalla.
SCHENECTADY, NY

