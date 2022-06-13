Albany mayor announced $250k for speed humps

ALBANY - An empty alleyway is now a cool, new place to hang out in downtown Albany. The city's Downtown Business Improvement District held a grand opening event Friday for a new look on Williams Street. It has new lights, colorful places to sit down, and a 150-foot mural painted...
A major leak in Washington County is disrupting water for some families. The DPW is investigating a leak in the village of Greenwich's water system. The village is asking residents to conserve water, and expect weaker water pressure. They also ask you to report any unusual pooling or bubbling of...
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city Planning Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Applications under consideration include:. • Weibel Plaza PUD Zoning Amendment (Consideration of advisory opinion to the City Council for a text amendment to the Weibel Plaza PUD);. • Advisory Opinion to City...
Independence Day is quickly approaching on Monday, July 4. If you're looking to celebrate, cities and towns around the Capital Region will be hosting events and firework displays throughout Fourth of July weekend.
Officials from the Schenectady City School District, SUNY Schenectady, and Proctors Theatre have launched the first phase of "City as Our Campus" with a ribbon-cutting outside Proctors on Wednesday. This program allows students in the Schenectady City School District to take courses at locations outside of the school.
A new list is out and it lists the top cities in the United States that are the most dangerous for pedestrians in 2022. There are two cities in the Capital Region that land in the top 20!. Who Did The Survey and What are the Criteria?. An insurance comparison...
Four Corners Pharmacy was a staple in the Delmar community for over fifteen years. It closed in November of 2020. It was the last independent drug store in town. Now the building will be housing a new restaurant. It may be just what the doctor ordered. What is Going Into...
Derby Park is a big part of Hudson Falls' past. After a $1.8 million makeover, it'll be key to its future. It was a park in decay, and it drove the Moran Brothers crazy. They'd drive by the place where they spent much of their youth, and were disappointed to see Derby Park empty and in disrepair. Long gone were high school and semi-pro football games that drew big crowds to the middle of this small village.
One hundred years ago a long-standing citizen of Ballston Spa went missing. Usually known as Dudley Goodwin, his name was sometimes given as M. Dudley Goodwin (which is what appears on his tombstone). According to information on Find-A-Grave, his first name was Madison. He was born in Fulton County, on the second day of April, 1844. A sister was also born in Fulton County, about 1841, but Dudley’s other siblings were born in Saratoga County.
Nestled along the west bank of the Hudson River, Albany lies about 150 miles north of the Big Apple. In addition to boasting one of the most beautiful state capitols in the nation, Albany is a college town with a rich history, fun festivals, and an impressive food scene. Based on a recent road trip through the Hudson Valley, these are my favorite restaurants to experience in Albany, New York.
Twelve people are accused of running a drug trafficking operation that "flooded" the Hudson Valley and Capital Region with drugs. On Wednesday, 12 people were indicted following a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization out of New Paltz in Ulster County, District Attorney David J. Clegg announced. The group...
I loved the television series Breaking Bad. Have you seen it? Bryan Cranston was great as a school teacher turned drug kingpin. Watching the show gets you caught up in the saga of these two guys navigating their way through making crystal meth, selling it to drug lords, escaping death time and time again.
The Colonie Police Department said two women have been arrested after a brief chase and search near the Albany International Airport on June 15. Police said Shannon Thompson, 36, originally of Pennsylvania, and Melissa Farley, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, appear to be members of the Felony Lane Gang.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The driving force behind candidate Alfred E. Barbalunga's bid for Berkshire County sheriff is to make the region a safe place to live, work and play. He launched his campaign on Monday evening at Zucchini's Restaurant, mounting a primary challenge to incumbent Thomas Bowler, who was first elected to a six-year term in 2010 and has announced his intention to run for a third term.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting strong support from New York voters after she signed a package of bills last week addressing gun violence. A new Siena Research Institute poll says voters believe by a margin of 76% to 14% that the new laws will be good for the state.
For the past few months, Login Abudalla has protested against an increased police presence in Schenectady Schools. But come fall, there will be more officers in the halls. “You can’t water the grass around the seed and expect the seed to grow; you have to water the actual seed itself,” said Abudalla.
Comments / 0