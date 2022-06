GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials say six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO