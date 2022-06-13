ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Republican race for Maine's 2nd House district in spotlight

By By Christian Wade / The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Maine's primary election on Tuesday features a race between two Republicans seeking to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jared Golden in the November elections.

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who represented the 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019, is seeking a rematch against Golden in the closely watched congressional race that could decide control of Congress. Before that, he faces a challenge from fellow Republican Liz Caruso, a selectman in the small town of Caratunk, in Tuesday's primary.

In addition to Maine, other statewide primaries on a light Tuesday schedule are in South Carolina, Nevada and North Dakota. Only two are next week: Virginia, and in Washington, D.C.

In the money race, Poliquin has raised more than Caruso ahead of the primary, according to Federal Election Commission filings. He has drummed up more than $2 million while Caruso has raised about $37,000 to date.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will face Golden, a Marine veteran, who is seeking a second term representing the district in the Nov. 8 election. Golden narrowly beat Poliquin in the 2020 elections in a race that was ultimately decided by ranked-choice voting.

Tiffany Bond, an independent candidate, has also filed paperwork to run in the general election.

The 2nd District is considered competitive and is being closely watched by political observers as Republicans push to retake the House in the midterm elections. Former President Donald Trump carried the 2nd District handily in the 2020 elections, peeling off one the state's four electoral votes.

In the House District 1 race, incumbent U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and Republican challenger Edwin Thelander will cruise to the November general election without a primary contest. Neither candidate drew challengers from within their respective parties.

The same goes for Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and her GOP challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage, neither of whom drew a primary challenger.

Tuesday's election will also mark an end to the state's closed primary system. Last month, Maine lawmakers approved a plan authorizing a semi-open primary system that, beginning in 2024, will allow people who are not registered with either major party to participate in primary voting.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

