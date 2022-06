Reputational risk is a growing concern for US companies grappling with whether to wind down operations in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Companies including Microsoft Corp. and McDonald’s Corp. have withdrawn from Russia in the past month after initially suspending their operations in the early days of the war. Both companies said the final move was sparked by the conflict’s impact on their business in the country. McDonald’s went further, however, citing its corporate values and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO