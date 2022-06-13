Baptist Health hosting blood drive this month

The Marion City Council will meet in special session today to ponder how to keep the city from running out of water by next week. Since Marion's main water source, Lake George, was purposely drained at the end of April to prevent a levee breach, the smaller Old City Lake is Marion's only source of raw water. The Kentucky Division of Water said it can contain about a 17-day supply of water, as long as there is normal rainfall to replenish it. But since then, hot and dry weather has not brought the needed precipitation, and the forecast is looking dry into July.

MARION, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO