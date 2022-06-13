ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Baptist Health hosting blood drive this month

westkentuckystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaptist Health Paducah has announced a two-day blood drive in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center. The two-day event will be held on June 22 from 3 until 5:30 pm and June...

www.westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

City of Marion sets emergency water conservation rules

The Marion city council held an emergency meeting Thursday to address their growing water crisis. The meeting room was packed with concerned residents and business owners trying to find out how the city of 3,000 would deal with the prospect of a dwindling water supply. The meeting opened with the...
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Comer honors Mayfield mayor O'Nan on House floor

Rep. James Comer honored Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan on the U.S. House floor in Washington on Thursday. "When the eyes of the world were on Mayfield, Mayor O'Nan stepped up to the plate and delivered the leadership and empathy that West Kentucky needed," said Comer. Comer emphasized how O'Nan has...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Emergency meeting today deals with Marion's water crisis

The Marion City Council will meet in special session today to ponder how to keep the city from running out of water by next week. Since Marion's main water source, Lake George, was purposely drained at the end of April to prevent a levee breach, the smaller Old City Lake is Marion's only source of raw water. The Kentucky Division of Water said it can contain about a 17-day supply of water, as long as there is normal rainfall to replenish it. But since then, hot and dry weather has not brought the needed precipitation, and the forecast is looking dry into July.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Dozens of trees, power lines down as storms race across region

Storms brought downed trees, power lines and flooded roads as they raced across southern Illinois and western Kentucky on Friday morning. In Paducah, power lines came down on Bleich Road and on US 60 at Fisher Road. Flooding closed the intersection of 21st and Old Mayfield Road. Dozens of downed...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray-Calloway County Fair continues through Saturday

The Murray-Calloway County Fair continues nightly through Saturday with events nightly in the grandstands. Thursday night is motorcycle practice for Friday night's enduro derby. Saturday night will be the demolition derby. Gates open nightly at 6 pm for the carnival and laser tag, with the grandstand events after 7 pm.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Dollar General employee charged with setting fire to Paducah store

A Paducah woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she set fire to a Dollar General bathroom. Paducah police said an employee of the Dollar General store on South Third Street called the store manager at 4:30 p.m. and said she smelled smoke. The manager told 22-year-old Tailiyah Patterson of Paducah to check the bathroom, where Patterson reportedly discovered a fire.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

DOE announces new appointments to Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Wednesday the appointment of five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board. Those new members are William "Billy Bob" Clark, Hannah Chretien, Myron Wessel, Riley Willett and Elizabeth Wilson. In addition, the DOE also reappointed two existing members, Clinton Combs and Frances Johnson, who will serve on the board for the next two years.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Hopkinsville man found dead in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Trigg County related to a Hopkinsville man who died Thursday. Troopers said they received a call from Trigg County dispatch after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday requesting assistance investigating a death. Troopers and detectives responded to South Road in Cadiz, where they located...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lone Star rodeo tonight, Saturday at Carson Park

The South Paducah Kiwanis club presents Lone Star Rodeo tonight and Saturday night at 7:30 at Carson Park in Paducah. Rodeo events will include Brahma bull riding, bronc riding, barrel racing, steer roping, and calf roping. Special added events for kids will start 30 minutes before each show. Get more...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multi-agency teamwork nets five drug arrests in Hopkinsville

A multi-agency drug investigation in Hopkinsville on Tuesday led to five arrests. The Hopkinsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency received information about potential drug trafficking, leading to search warrants being issued for homes on Durrett Avenue, Hancock Street, Jan Drive, and Park Avenue. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two-week investigation nets Paducah man and drug stash

A Paducah man was arrested and his alleged drug supply seized following a two-week investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Paducah Police and DEA. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office identified 38-year-old Marcus S. Johnson as an alleged supplier of crystal methamphetamine. Over the last two weeks detectives reportedly made multiple meth purchases from Johnson.
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man charged in southside burglary

A Paducah man has been charged with a Saturday morning burglary of the Dollar General on Irvin Cobb Drive. Paducah Police were alerted to a break-in at the Dollar General store and said when they got to the scene, they found the front glass door had been broken out. Officers...
westkentuckystar.com

Sand deposits close Dorena-Hickman Ferry through Friday

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily closed due to sand deposits blocking access to the Missouri Landing. Over the last several months, the Mississippi River has created sand deposits around the Missouri Landing. The river dropped overnight, preventing the ferry from reaching landfall. Equipment is on-site to clear sand from the...
HICKMAN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's cruiser burns in McCracken County collision

A McCracken County Sheriff's cruiser caught fire in a collision Wednesday and both drivers received injuries. Authorities said that a deputy was responding to a call with warning lights and sirens engaged, when it was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of Olivet Church and Blandville Roads.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Chiefs, Owensboro meet for game in Marion Saturday night

The Paducah Chiefs will play the Owensboro River Dawgs Saturday night, but in won't be at Brooks Stadium, and it won't be in Owensboro. Saturday's game will be at the neutral site of Marion's Crittenden County Park. It's a nostalgic visit that recalls the origins of summer collegiate baseball, when...
OWENSBORO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers man arrested twice in three days

A Grand Rivers man has been arrested for the second time in three days in unrelated cases. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Thomas M. Woodruff, on Sunday, charging him in relation to a theft at Green Turtle Bay. Woodruff was allegedly involved in the taking of a utility trailer.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Police seek public's help locating missing teen

The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a missing teenager. They said 12-year-old Alaya Pearson was last seen on Bridge Street near Munal's. She is described as a white female, 5'01" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a pink shirt, white and black pajama pants and black crocs.
PADUCAH, KY

