Premier League

Former Liverpool Man Advises Club To Sign Two More Midfielders After Darwin Nunez Signature

By Rowan Lee
 4 days ago

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has advised the Reds to make new additions to the centre of the park this summer once the signing of Darwin Nunez is officially announced.

According to the ECHO Thomas has urged his former club to approach Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United for their respective players, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to CaughtOffside Thomas said: "Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all of the top teams are looking at him.

"He will be a great signing. After that, I think a backup at right-back would be good to fight with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joe Gomez played well there when called upon, but I prefer him in the centre.

"Kalvin Phillips could also be a good asset depending on the price. He’s surely not going to Manchester United so there might be an opportunity there.

"I also firmly believe Liverpool will be in for Jude Bellingham if the opportunity ever arises, though that will probably be one for next summer. I’d be very happy with Phillips or Bellingham for the midfield."

With all eyes on Liverpool announcing the signing of Uruguayan sensation Darwin Nunez pending a medical. There's no doubt on the other hand the Reds are in the market for new additions to midfield this summer with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino likely to depart the club.

