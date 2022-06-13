Fun Amid The Chaos

How much surfing can one person do before their skin disintegrates and their limbs fall off and their eyes burn out of their friggin’ head? Four hours a day for a week? Eight hours a day for a month? Seriously, we wanna know, because Italian pro Leonardo Fioravanti is clearly pushing the limits when it comes to obsessive water time. Between events in other countries, he surfed events in Australia. Between events in Australia, he sent it in enough freesurfs to make a rad edit. Between sending it in enough freesurfs to make a rad edit, he probably did some surf training, which we imagine involves some type of surfing.
Comments / 0