Fun Amid The Chaos

Coming home is a pleasure. Except when it’s all business. In this episode of Silver Linings, Jordy returns home for a brief spell — just to get up with his pops and dial in some boards — before zooming over to Australia. The place is like a second… uh, third home to the South African, and he’s kinda cracked the code by now. Jordy knows where to go to surf alone. He knows where to go to tick all the WSL criteria boxes. And he knows where to go to do crazy airs. Guess where he found that last one.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO