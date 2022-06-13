ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Fun Amid The Chaos

Surfline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm by George Syme, edit by Jereme Aubertin. Starting to feel trapped inside this week with no options to surf? Technically this one falls into the novelty category, but where it actually falls is the ‘ok that looks really fun’ category, regardless of your tastes....

www.surfline.com

Surfline

Outlook: International Surfing Day, Around Australia

Saturday, June 18 is International Surfing Day. And we’re almost certain you didn’t know it. ISD was originally an idea put in place by the Surfrider Foundation and the US-based Surfing magazine back in 2005. The idea was to honour the sport, culture, lifestyle, history and pop art form of surfing, while putting extra weight on the subject of coastal environmentalism.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

There's No Place Like... Holy Smokes, Jordy Came and Went

Coming home is a pleasure. Except when it’s all business. In this episode of Silver Linings, Jordy returns home for a brief spell — just to get up with his pops and dial in some boards — before zooming over to Australia. The place is like a second… uh, third home to the South African, and he’s kinda cracked the code by now. Jordy knows where to go to surf alone. He knows where to go to tick all the WSL criteria boxes. And he knows where to go to do crazy airs. Guess where he found that last one.
SPORTS
Surfline

City Surf Project Walks the Walk

When ITK surfers think of San Francisco, we think of triple-overhead Ocean Beach, nameless beards shrouded in mystique and riding eight-foot guns, and the occasional foggy novelty sesh under the Golden Gate. So, in the vein, perhaps we don’t know as much as we thought. Because there’s this whole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Surfline

Does Anyone Grind Harder than Leo Fioravanti?

How much surfing can one person do before their skin disintegrates and their limbs fall off and their eyes burn out of their friggin’ head? Four hours a day for a week? Eight hours a day for a month? Seriously, we wanna know, because Italian pro Leonardo Fioravanti is clearly pushing the limits when it comes to obsessive water time. Between events in other countries, he surfed events in Australia. Between events in Australia, he sent it in enough freesurfs to make a rad edit. Between sending it in enough freesurfs to make a rad edit, he probably did some surf training, which we imagine involves some type of surfing.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Surfline

The Light-Speed Rise of Erin Brooks

Experts say that kids pick up things quicker than adults. Start them on an instrument young, they say. Or teach them a second language as early as possible, and they’ll become fluent way quicker. But even they wouldn’t know what to make of an outlier like Erin Brooks —...
TENNIS

