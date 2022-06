Dhakai, a Des Moines-based apparel sourcing startup and Techstars Iowa alumnus, was the first Iowa startup to be featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square last week, recognizing founder Russel Karim for his completion of the Nasdaq Milestone Makers program in New York City. Dhakai is “an online marketplace that helps brands match with sustainable and ethical manufacturers” and uses a four-step process to vet the manufacturers before matching them, according to a company blog post. Its compliance process includes collaboration with international textile associations, sustainability initiatives and workers’ rights nonprofits. The 2022 cohort of the Milestone Makers program focused on sustainability and climate action, which are focuses of Dhakai’s business model.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO