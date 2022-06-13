ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Panthers 2022 Draft Picks by Potential

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Who could have the most impact with the Panthers?

It's hard to believe it's been nearly two months since the 2022 NFL Draft as we move into the final week of offseason workouts - mandatory minicamp. With rookie minicamp and OTAs now behind us, we rank the Panthers rookies based on potential.

1. OT Ikem Ekwonu

Ickey has the feel of a franchise left tackle and he's yet to play a single snap in the NFL. Some guys just give you that sense that they will pan out and Ekwonu is one of those guys. The way he carries himself at practice and soaks in coaching tells me a lot about how much he cares about the details. Like any young left tackle coming into the league, he will have his fair share of lumps and bruises early on, but by the end of his rookie contract, I wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the best left tackles in the entire league.

2. LB Brandon Smith

Smith is going to be a bit of a project but man, if he develops into the player the coaching staff feels like he can be, the Panthers will have hit a major home run in the middle of the draft. Smith is a big, fast, physical linebacker that could be a fixture in Carolina's defense for years to come if he hits his ceiling. He offers some different traits that they haven't had at that position over the past two years.

3. QB Matt Corral

I'm still not sold on Corral being the long-term answer for the Panthers, although he could be that guy if he's not rushed onto the field. Other than the quick release and mobility, not much appealed to me in the pre-draft process when watching his tape. The learning curve for him is going to be a massive one and I have a feeling he's going to be thrown into a situation he's not ready for and if you do that you're taking a chance on ruining his confidence.

4. OL Cade Mays

It might sound crazy, but I almost put Cade Mays ahead of Corral. Mays can play all five spots on the offensive line and at some point, he's going to get his chance when someone goes down with an injury. He might not be a top-end starter, but I do think he could be a formidable starter in this league.

5. DE Amaré Barno

Barno has been tabbed as a one-trick pony with his pass rush moves, so obviously, he's going to have to add more to his arsenal. Practicing with Brian Burns every day should help him to a certain extent.

6. CB Kalon Barnes

Barnes has elite speed, but his coverage skills are average at best. I don't see him being much of a factor on defense due to the number of guys ahead of him on the depth chart. To make his mark in this league, it's going to have to be on special teams.

